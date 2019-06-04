Warriors' Kevin Durant out for Game 3 of NBA Finals

JANIE MCCAULEY
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 4, 2019, 1:20PM

OAKLAND — Kevin Durant still isn't ready to return for the Golden State Warriors as he works back from a strained right calf he suffered during the Western Conference semifinals.

Durant didn't practice with the Warriors on Tuesday leading into Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and he has yet to get on the court for a structured session with the two-time defending champions since getting injured on May 8. Durant was set to some work on the court later Tuesday at the practice facility.

Guard Klay Thompson practiced two days after sustaining a mild strain to his left hamstring that forced him out of Game 2. He is listed as questionable for Game 3 on Wednesday night. The best-of-seven series with the Toronto Raptors is tied at 1-all.

In addition, backup big man Kevon Looney suffered a non-displaced cartilage fracture on the right side of his collarbone area and will miss the remainder of the finals.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

