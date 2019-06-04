Local cheer teams excel at nationals

Three competitive cheer teams from Fierce Cheer Elite in Santa Rosa proved their name is accurate last month at a national competition in Florida.

All three teams the local gym sent — Senior 1 Majesty, Junior 2 Queens and Senior 3 Royalty — advanced to the finals of the weekend-long D2 Summit 2019 held May 10-12 in Orlando.

Majesty and Queens ultimately placed second in their divisions. Royalty placed 18th among the top 87 teams in the nation.

Of 130 teams, Queens were in first place through the semifinals and finished just one-tenth of a point out of first place in the final.

Majesty brought home another second place with less than .08 score away from first against 31 of the top teams.

It was a record-setting performance for the gym, which has trained young tumblers and cheer athletes for 14 years at its Colgan Avenue facility, said co-owner Brent Holden.

Dozens of kids as young as 4 years old compete on “mini” teams and older athletes advance to youth, junior and senior teams. An over-18 coed team also competes, as well as a team of athletes with physical challenges.

“These are not cheerleaders, they’re athletes,” Holden said. “They train anywhere between four and eight hours per week. The routines are 2 minutes and 30 seconds long, and they have to execute them flawlessly.”

The teams qualified for the national competition after placing in the top 10 percent of regional competitions in routines made of skills involving dance, stunts and tumbling.

You can reach Staff Writer Lori A. Carter at 707-521-5470 or lori.carter@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @loriacarter.