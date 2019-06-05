Nevius: Raptors kooky defense has Warriors writers living in a box

OAKLAND — The chances that Toronto star Kawhi Leonard will have his own comedy special any time soon are remote. But he did happen onto a funny line in Tuesday’s NBA Finals press conference.

Asked his impression of head coach Nick Nurse, Leonard said:

“I guess a guy that thinks outside the box.”

OK, you had to be there.

Because in the mobbed media scene at Oracle Arena, a surprising amount of time in interviews was devoted to discussing how Nurse got into the box.

That would be a box-and-one defense, which is the kind of kooky formation that high school hoop coaches resort to in times of panic or need.

For those who have never seen it, it is simple. The “box” is formed by four defenders, who stand at the four corners of the free throw lane — two on either side of the hoop and two on either end of the free throw line. It is a 2-2 zone.

And the “one” is a dogged defender who literally goes wherever the other team’s star player goes.

Nurse, an interesting guy, decided to toss a box-and-one at the Warriors at the end of Game 2. With Klay Thompson out with his injury, Nurse figured he would try to bottle up Curry and see if the other Warriors could beat him.

We can discuss defensive strategy later, but you have to admit it was a gutsy move by Nurse.

Game 2. Fourth quarter. And you decide to try something off-the-wall. Impressive.

“The first time a team has probably played the box-and-one in the NBA ever,” Toronto guard Kyle Lowry said. “So you give Nick Nurse credit for that.”

And that’s what kicked off box-and-one as a prime topic for media day. Which, to be clear, was perfectly fine. If it keeps us from another day of asking if Kevin Durant is leaving, I’m all for the box-and-one.

Steve Kerr got the first “box” query. He was, naturally, already leaning into his punch line as the question ended.

“In ninth grade, a team played one against me,” he grinned. “Very proud to announce that. I had a box-and-one, just like Steph.”

And it was at that point that things got “janky.”

After the Sunday game, Curry referred to the quirky defense as janky.

Which caused Kerr to ask, “What does janky mean anyway?”

So when Curry arrived, he was asked for a definition.

“That’s a little Southern, North Carolina slang that I probably just pulled out of my back pocket,” he said. “It sounds right. I don’t really know what the true definition is.”

So someone googled the definition and said that it meant, “poor or unreliable quality.”

So there’s that.

Anyhow, Curry was asked the last time he faced a box-and-one, and he also knew a straight line when it was handed to him.

“I honestly can’t remember,” he said. “Probably the last time I saw it was when I had a Wildcat jersey on, though.”

Insiders, who know that Curry’s Davidson college team is the Wildcats, nodded knowingly.