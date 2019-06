Laureano, Montas help A's end losing streak at 5

ANAHEIM — Ramon Laureano had two hits, including a home run, Frankie Montas threw six solid innings and the Athletics snapped a five-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.

The Athletics’ center fielder extended the majors’ longest active hitting streak to 17 games with a double in the fourth inning. He then hit a two-run shot off Griffin Canning (2-2) to left to extend Oakland’s lead to 4-0 in the sixth.

Montas, who is sixth in the AL with a 2.83 ERA, allowed two runs on four hits to improve to 7-2. His only mistakes came in the sixth inning when he hit Mike Trout with a splitter on the 13th pitch of the at-bat. Shohei Ohtani followed with a two-run drive to center. It was the first time in the right-hander’s last nine starts and 53⅓ innings that Montas surrendered a home run.

Canning, who was facing an opponent for the second time in his major-league career, gave up four runs on seven hits in six innings. The right-hander struck out eight, making him the fourth rookie AL pitcher to strike out five or more in each of his first seven starts. He joins Masahiro Tanaka (11), Herb Score (10) and Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez (9).

The four hits by the Angels is a season low at home and the ninth time this season they have been held to four or fewer. Three have been against Oakland. Blake Treinen retired the side in the ninth for his 12th save.

Oakland opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the third. Matt Chapman got aboard with a single, advanced to second on Matt Olson’s walk and scored on Khris Davis’ double to center. Stephen Piscotty’s sacrifice fly to right drove in Olson.

Hitting well in division

Robbie Grossman also had two hits for Oakland, continuing his strong play against division opponents. The left fielder is batting .299 (23 for 77) against the AL West compared to .170 (15 for 88) against all other teams.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea (left shoulder) threw 15 pitches during batting practice in Stockton. Manager Bob Melvin said Manaea came out of the session healthy and they will look to increase the number of pitches the next time out.

Angels: C Kevan Smith (concussion) caught a bullpen session and took batting practice. ... SS Zach Cozart (left shoulder inflammation) said he is still experiencing tightness, which hasn’t allowed him to get full extension on his swing. There isn’t a timetable for him to resume batting practice and Cozart said he is talking with the hitting coaches about possibly changing his swing.