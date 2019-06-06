Giants' Buster Posey goes on injured list with hamstring strain

NEW YORK — For the second time in the last month, Giants catcher Buster Posey is headed to the injured list.

After missing a week of games in the middle of May following a concussion, Posey was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hamstring strain.

Posey had an MRI done on the hamstring that revealed a mild strain, according to manager Bruce Bochy, but the Giants were hopeful he would avoid a trip to the injured list. Posey hasn’t played since injuring his hamstring while running out a ground ball in Saturday’s win over Baltimore, so the Giants will be able to activate him as soon as June 12.

The Giants activated Trevor Gott (right forearm strain) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and are back to a roster makeup that features 13 pitchers and 12 position players.

Aramis Garcia and Stephen Vogt will handle the catching duties in Posey’s absence. Garcia was promoted from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday as the Giants did not want to enter a game without having at least two healthy catchers.

Posey was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list on May 9 after taking a foul ball off the side of his catcher’s mask on Sunday, May 5 in Cincinnati against the Reds. Posey returned to the Giants on May 17 in Arizona and appeared in 14 games before suffering the hamstring injury.

Posey missed the final month of last season after undergoing surgery on August 27, 2018 to address a right hip impingement and a torn labrum.

Despite posting a .257 average and a .729 OPS through his first 46 games this year, Posey is one of the Giants’ leading candidates to represent the club in the 2019 All-Star Game. Closer Will Smith is the most likely representative, but if Smith is traded prior to the June 9 Midsummer Classic, Posey could be in line to make his seventh All-Star team.