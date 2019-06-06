Dustin Garneau's double in 9th gives Angels 10-9 win over A's

ANAHEIM — Dustin Garneau made the most of his opportunity when the Los Angeles Angels needed him. He also was able to get some revenge against his former team.

The backup catcher's ground-rule double to deep left field with two outs in the ninth inning scored Brian Goodwin with the game-winning run and gave the Angels a 10-9 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night.

Garneau's hit capped a 4-hour, 13-minute rollercoaster ride for the Angels, who trailed by six runs early before rallying. Garneau was with Oakland for part of 2017 and last season before signing with the Angels during the offseason.

"That was a real fun game to watch. I got the barrel to the baseball and good things happen when you put the ball in play," said Garneau, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 23. "Once it went up, it was high and drifted and found dirt."

Oakland left fielder Robbie Grossman was playing shallow and made a long run to the warning track, but was unable to catch Garneau's drive before it bounced and went over the wall. Goodwin got aboard with a two-out single off Lou Trivino (2-4) and stole second.

"We were playing for a single. It stayed in the ballpark, drifted right a little bit and fooled him," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said of Grossman. "He had a long way to go and it would have been a great catch if he made it."

The Athletics were up 7-1 after 2½ innings before Los Angeles rallied to take an 8-7 lead in the fourth. The Angels went ahead when Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer to center.

Oakland regained the lead with two in the eighth when Matt Olson hit an RBI single and Matt Chapman scored on Hansel Robles' wild pitch, barely beating Jonathan Lucroy's tag at the plate. Chapman was originally ruled out but the call was overturned following a replay review.

The Angels tied it at 9 when Ohtani was walked by Ryan Buchter with the bases loaded in the eighth. Oakland loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Mike Trout.

Melvin said Ohtani is not the easiest guy to face, but the A's didn't want Trout to beat them, especially after he homered earlier.

"We've had a couple games like this against Oakland. Some see-saw battles," Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. "We had that extra-inning game in Oakland we were fortunate enough to win (12-7 in 11 innings on May 29) and we won this one as well."

Ohtani equaled a career high with four RBIs. He added to earlier homers by Tommy La Stella and Trout, who had the big hit in a four-run third when he drove Daniel Mengden's curveball to left-center for a two-run shot.

The first four hitters in Los Angeles' lineup — La Stella, Trout, Ohtani and Albert Pujols — combined for eight hits and seven RBIs. Robles (3-0) got the win after allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings.

Grossman tied a career high with four hits and made a diving catch in the eighth on Luis Rengifo's line drive.

Marcus Semien had three hits and three RBIs for Oakland. He had the key hit in a four-run second when his single drove in two runs. Oakland added to its lead with three in the third on RBI singles by Grossman, Jurickson Profar and Semien. Profar also had three hits.