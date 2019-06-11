Hoping for old-style Open difficulty at Pebble Beach

PEBBLE BEACH — The stage is set for what should be the ideal U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, perhaps the most popular of all U.S. Open courses with its magnificent Pacific coastline and small greens, with its history of high drama and great champions.

The fairways are roughly the same width as always at Pebble. The rough is lush and penal. The forecast is good.

“I don’t think I’ve seen the golf course in better condition,” said John Bodenhamer, the senior managing director of championships for the USGA.

So what could possibly go wrong?

Based on the recent run of U.S. Open mishaps, that’s a question that lingers for some of golf’s best players.

And the USGA can only hope it has the answer.

“I think the U.S. Open has been in the past one of the most respected majors as far as the test you’re going to face — fair, hard, a good test of golf,” Rickie Fowler said. “I don’t think you’re going to find a lot of guys who say it’s been a true test. Not all that stuff is coming together like it used to.”

Fowler is still relatively young, and he’s never passed the test at any major.

But he is not a lone voice on this.

Phil Mickelson is playing his 28th U.S. Open, with a record six runner-up finishes, and he’s praying for rain.

“One hundred percent of the time, they have messed it up if it doesn’t rain,” Mickelson said, so bitter about a pin position at Shinnecock Hills last year that he swatted a ball with his putter as it was rolling off the green. “The rain is the governor — that’s the only governor they have. And if they don’t have a governor, they don’t know how to control themselves.”

Tiger Woods, a three-time U.S. Open champion, at times feels like even he barely recognizes it.

“The Open has changed,” Woods said. “I thought it was just narrow fairways — hit it in the fairway or hack out, move on. Now there’s chipping areas around the greens. There’s less rough, graduated rough. They try to make the Open strategically different. I just like it when there’s high rough and narrow fairways and, ‘Go get it, boys.’”

That’s why the USGA might face more pressure this week than any of the players.

It needs to get this one right.

Some of it has been out of the USGA’s control, such as the lack of wind at Erin Hills on a wide-open course designed for it. The fescue grass on the greens at Chambers Bay in 2015 was all but dead when the tournament started, and putting was severely difficult by Sunday. Jordan Spieth won when Dustin Johnson three-putted for par from 12 feet on the last hole.

Oakmont was a typical U.S. Open marred by a rules gaffe that led to Johnson and Shane Lowry playing most of the back nine while not knowing the score. The USGA waited until after the round to determine whether Johnson’s ball had moved on the fifth green. The USGA handled it by the book — it just didn’t account for the day of the week.