Drake sends well wishes to Warriors' Kevin Durant following injury during Game 5 of NBA Finals

The most famous Toronto Raptors fan in the world, the rapper Drake, didn't join in as fellow fans (shockingly) cheered when Warriors star Kevin Durant got injured during Golden State's nail-biting Game 5 victory Monday night, in fact he's sending well wishes.

In an Instagram post, the "God's Plan" rapper wrote "Praying for our brother. That's my only concern tonight is your well being. 'The game needs me' is an understatement when it comes to 35."

Monday was Durant's first game since suffering a calf injury May 8 during the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets. He scored 11 points against Toronto before going down in the second quarter.

His teammates squeaked out a win 106-105, and the series goes back to Oracle Arena in Oakland for Game 6 on Thursday night.