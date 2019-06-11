Inside the Warriors’ emotional night processing Kevin Durant’s injury

TORONTO — The tears filled their eyes.

Kevin Durant became emotional when he felt pain in what the team later fears to be a torn right Achilles tendon. And when he walked out of the arena with crutches and a walking boot. And when he processed the Warriors’ 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, an outcome that closed the series to 3-2 and ensured a Game 6 in what will be the final game at Oracle Arena on Thursday.

Durant’s teammates became emotional as they helped him off the court. And when they channeled their frustration and concern toward their play. And when they spoke about their All-Star teammate in glowing terms for reasons besides helping them win two consecutive NBA titles and returning from a right calf injury in hopes of salvaging the Finals.

“Everybody gets so wrapped up in chasing championships and the greatness that you see on the floor,” Stephen Curry said. “But life is more important in terms of caring about an individual and what they’re going through on a daily basis.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr became emotional when he addressed his team following the win. And when he processed Durant’s debilitating injury that will only be confirmed with an MRI scheduled sometime on Tuesday. And when he saw Durant rehab his right calf injury for more than a month.

“I just told the team I didn’t know what to say,” Kerr said. “On the one hand, I’m so proud of them, just the amazing heart and grit that they showed. And on the other, I’m just devastated for Kevin. So it’s a bizarre feeling that we all have right now. An incredible win and a horrible loss at the same time.”

Finally, Warriors general manager Bob Myers became emotional when he walked with Durant out of the arena. And when his eyes watered when he sat at the podium. And when he processed any suggestion that Durant’s prolonged injury partly reflected any dissatisfaction with the team or any want to preserve his value when he plans to become an unrestricted free agent in less than a month.

“Kevin Durant loves to play basketball, and the people that questioned whether he wanted to get back to this team were wrong,” Myers said through tearful eyes and a quivering voice. “He’s one of the most misunderstood people. He’s a good teammate. He’s a good person. It’s not fair. I’m lucky to know him.”

———

Before he could be asked, Myers strongly defended the training staff’s decision to clear Durant and for Kerr to play him. Myers described the process as “thorough,” saying it entailed Durant receiving “multiple MRI’s” and visiting “multiple doctors” after straining his right calf against Houston in the playoffs May 8. The Warriors remained patient as Durant missed 14 playoff games. They also required Durant to complete a full practice before playing, something he had not done until Sunday.

“That was a collaborative decision,” Myers said. “I don’t believe there’s anybody to blame, but I understand in this world and if you have to, you can blame me. I run our basketball operations department.”

Why would Myers consider himself blameworthy?

“I don’t think there’s anybody to blame, but I get it,” Myers said. “That stuff happens. I hope nobody does. I don’t think it should land on anybody. But if you feel like you need to…”