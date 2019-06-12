Fans apologize to Warriors' Kevin Durant with flowers, fundraiser, after Game 5 injury was cheered

A few Canadians are apologizing on behalf of their fellow Toronto Raptors fans, whose behavior during Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday has been widely criticized.

An anonymous fan sent flowers with a ribbon that said "Canada is sorry KD" to the Warriors' offices, NBC Sports Bay Area reported Tuesday. A letter addressed to Golden State Warriors Kevin Durant and the rest of the team accompanied the display.

The star, in his first game back since suffering a calf injury May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Rockets, injured his leg during the second quarter of Monday's much anticipated return.

Durant has since undergone surgery for a ruptured Achilles, which he deemed a success.

As Durant made his way off the court, some Raptors fans cheered in celebration of his exit. This was widely criticized as unsportsmanlike.

The fan who sent flowers called those who were cheering "a total disgrace," according to NBC.

The Washington Post reports that Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, who spent time as a child in Toronto when his dad played for the Raptors, was confused by the cheers.

“I really enjoyed the people and their passion and excitement," Curry told the Post. "It’s not my experience with people in this city. I just hope that ugliness doesn’t show itself again as we go forward in this series.”

The person who mailed the flowers isn't the only apologetic Raptors fan. Ontario resident Hamzah Moin created a GoFundMe to raise money for the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, which offers educational, athletic and social programs to at-risk youth.

"I know for the next few days the sports talk shows won't be talking about the game much ... they'll be talking about how crappy our fans are," Moin wrote. "So I'd like to at least do my part in turning lemons into lemonade and showing the world how uncrappy we are."