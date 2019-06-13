Tickets to Game 6 of NBA Finals still available for $500 and up

Want to go to Game 6 of the NBA Finals but don't have tickets yet? Prepare to open your wallet very wide.

On the secondary market, ticket prices for the Warriors-Raptors game reached a record high for Oracle Arena this week, according to ticket vendor TickPick, as reported by FOX Business.

Fox reported that according to TickPick, the “get-in” price, or cheapest available ticket for Game 6, was $1,021 as of Tuesday, the highest price ever for Oracle Arena. The average purchase price was $1,170, while the average listing price was $5,822.

Thursday the "get-in" price on TickPick was a little lower: $622, the average listing price was $3,308 and the average purchase price was $1,128, according to TickPick Marketing Strategist Kyle Zorn.

On StubHub, the lowest ticket is $516. A VIP courtside seat is $52,700. NBA.com has the lowest price at $500. According to Mercury News, a fan has spent a record amount for a ticket for Game 6, the most expensive in NBA history, paying $100,000 for two tickets, each at $50,000.

It will be the Warriors last game at Oracle, the team will be moving to the brand new Chase Center in San Francisco next season.

Game 6 should be extra emotional for fans and players alike after star Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5 and is now recovering from surgery.

According to NBC News, all in attendance will receive special "For Oakland" rally towels with the "K" and "D" in a different color to symbolize solidarity with Kevin Durant.

Although Game 6 tickets have set a record for Oracle, tickets for a possible Game 7 in Toronto are predicted to cost double as much.

According to Zorn, the "get-in" price is $2,213, the average listing price is $4,912, and the average purchase price is $2,467.

The best seat is Section 119, Row 1 for $25,650. This makes a potential Game 7 on track to break the record for most expensive tickets in the history of NBA Finals.