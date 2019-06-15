DeMarcus Cousins 'open' to re-signing with Warriors

OAKLAND — The season had ended about 30 minutes earlier, and DeMarcus Cousins still seemed a bit dizzy.

“A rollercoaster ride,” Cousins summed up.

It sure was. Cousins signed with the Warriors on their taxpayer midlevel exception ($5.3 million) amid a depressed free-agent market after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon. Once he returned in mid January, Cousins faced mixed progress with his conditioning and adjusting his role. In Game 2 of the Warriors’ first-round matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Cousins tore his left quad muscle before unexpectedly returning for the NBA Finals. Cousins did not collect the NBA ring he had wanted.

Once Cousins becomes a free agent this summer, though, he suggested he may want to ride this roller coaster again.

“I’m open,” Cousins said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The Warriors have never expected to re-sign Cousins simply because they could only pay him about $6.3 million under salary-cup rules. While the verdict is out on Cousins’ market value, it is likely the Warriors might be priced out. Then again …

“It was a weird summer last summer. So you never know how things work out,” Cousins said. “I’m open and I’ll make the best decision for myself and my family. We’ll see which way the wind blows.”

Where is the wind blowing now? Too early to say. Shortly after the Warriors’ Game 6 loss to Toronto on Thursday, Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob and general manager Bob Myers spoke about next week’s NBA draft and upcoming free agency.

Neither offered any specifics. Myers was scheduled to speak with reporters on Friday afternoon at the Warriors’ practice facility.

Nonetheless, the Warriors no longer seem invincible. Kevin Durant had surgery on a ruptured right Achilles tendon, which may keep him sidelined for all of next season. Klay Thompson tore an ACL in his left knee, which could keep him out for half of next season. And guess what? Those two players will become unrestricted free agents, leaving the Warriors with the difficult decision on whether it really is a no-brainer to offer both players max contracts.

As for Cousins? On one hand, Cousins will be healthier than last season. On the other hand, the Warriors might not have as sturdy of an infrastructure to accommodate his adjustment on the team.

“Tough season for him in terms of coming off the injury, and then getting injured again in the playoffs. So it was not easy for him,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “But I think he contributed and I think he learned a lot and I think our guys really enjoyed being around him. I know I did. He helped us. He helped us win a lot of games.”

Cousins sure did. The Warriors went 4-1 during his return partly because his presence helped the team find purpose in otherwise forgetful regular-season games. Cousins averaged 16.3 points on 48% shooting, 8.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists, numbers that are below his combined career averages with Sacramento (2010-2017) and New Orleans (2017-18) in points (21.2) and rebounds (10.9). That mostly has to do with the four-time All-Star adjusting his role with Durant, Thompson, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Cousins had 11 points and 10 rebounds in a pivotal Game 2 win over Toronto after Thompson missed the fourth quarter with left hamstring tightness. He thrived in a bench role in the past two games in a Game 5 win (14 points, six rebounds) and a Game 6 loss (12 points, five rebounds).