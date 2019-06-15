Barber: Tricky summer ahead for Warriors' Bob Myers

OAKLAND — Thursday night was a time for grief, pride, soul-searching and nostalgia for the Golden State Warriors. That lasted about 12 hours, until general manager Bob Myers and coach Steve Kerr were blindfolded, given a cigarette each and marched before yet another group of reporters.

The NBA draft is Thursday. Free agents can begin speaking to potential suitors the day after that, and can sign as early as July 6. There simply isn’t time to wallow in an NBA Finals defeat, or the staggering injuries that precipitated it.

“The NFL draft isn’t five days after the Super Bowl,” Myers observed. “It’s not 15 days until free agency. We gotta figure that out. Because we’re gonna be judged on that for the rest of the calendar year.”

And perhaps for the rest of their NBA careers.

That’s especially true of Myers, who now embarks on by far the most complex offseason during his time with the Warriors.

His team will look much different at the start of the 2019-20 regular season than it did at the start of the 2019 postseason, that is a given. How smoothly it lands in the wake of career-altering injuries to Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles tendon) and Klay Thompson (torn ACL), and the springboard it finds to the seasons that follow, will largely define Myers’ reputation.

I know, the man has already won three championship rings. He’s a key figure in the creation and maintenance of a basketball dynasty. He was NBA Executive of the Year in both 2015 and 2017. He’s a made man.

“Everybody looks at a GM and thinks, ‘Well, how is this guy as a GM? Here’s who he picked,’” Kerr said Friday. “The term is ‘general manager.’ It’s not ‘general picker.’ You know? It’s ‘general manager.’ Bob manages people. He manages our coaching staff, he manages the players. So what he means to the group goes way beyond who he picked with the 39th pick in 2013.”

All true. But it does matter whom Myers selects in the draft, and whom he signs in free agency — now more than ever. And his record isn’t spotless.

The last Warriors draft pick who truly made an impact was Kevon Looney, taken in 2015. Since then, the team’s draft-day pickups have been Damian Jones, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell and Jacob Evans. Doesn’t exactly knock your socks off, right? Granted, Myers swung one of the greatest transactions in NBA history when he signed Durant in the summer of 2016. But let’s be honest. He didn’t do that alone. A four-man committee of players famously flew to the Hamptons on Long Island to sell the Warriors to Durant.

I’m not knocking Myers. I think he’s been a huge asset. I’m saying that whatever he does in the next two months will be as important as what he’s done over the past several years.

And it’s going to be complicated. Hoo boy, is it complicated.

This summer was always going to be tricky for the Warriors. One cost of going to five consecutive NBA Finals is that your players become more expensive. Golden State’s projected salary cap allocations for the coming season, according to Spotrac.com, add up to $120.8 million. That includes Durant, who can choose to opt in to the final year of his current contract. But it does not include the five men who are about to enter free agency — Thompson, Looney, DeMarcus Cousins, Andrew Bogut and Jonas Jerebko — or the two who can receive qualifying offers, Bell and Quinn Cook.