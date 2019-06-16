Padecky: Too many what-if questions to end Warriors' season

For Warriors fans, the question is like being stuck in commute traffic. They know they can’t do anything about it. They sit helpless with it. They clench their teeth, mutter to themselves, cursing their bad luck. They take no comfort knowing they are not alone. This same question has been applied with equal cruelty to millions of others.

It is the saddest, most frustrating of all possible questions. It is also the shortest.

What if?

Hurts, doesn’t it, just to read it. Say it slow, say it fast, say it with a mumble, add a word not permitted in church. Doesn’t matter. It can’t be made softer, more digestible. Still sounds like fingernails dragging also a blackboard.

What if Kevin Durant didn’t pull up lame? Twice? What if Klay Thompson didn’t roll his ankle just as the Warriors were rolling to the improbable victory in Game 6? What if Kevon Looney could raise his right arm without grimacing?

What if tomatoes were potatoes? The answer is the same here as well. We’ll never know.

What we do know is this: The Warriors and their fans now have joined a special tribe, one uniquely qualified, for that two-word question has been passed down for generations, igniting conversations, if not imaginations.

What if Willie Mays didn’t play in that icebox at Candlestick Park? Can you imagine Willie’s numbers if he played at a park that didn’t feel like he was on the deck of an aircraft carrier caught in a hurricane?

What if Michael Jordan didn’t retire from the NBA in 1993 to play baseball for two years? In reality, it was fantasy baseball. How many more rings would Mike have?

What if Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were real teammates like these Warriors? What if they could have thought Team First, Me Second? How many more NBA titles could they have won if they just took the binky out of their mouths?

What if the Minnesota Vikings didn’t make the colossal mistake of trading a truckload of talent to the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for Herschel Walker? But they did and the Cowboys, as a result, acquired Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson, Russell Maryland — the foundation for a decades-long premier team.

What if Draymond Green controls his temper and doesn’t take a swing at LeBron James’ groin in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals? It was his seventh technical foul. Green had to sit out the next game against the Cavaliers. Without his defense and verve, Green’s temper cost the Warriors the NBA title as the Cavs won three straight to shock Golden State.

What if the Red Sox don’t trade Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919? Would Red Sox fans have to find another curse to explain why it took 86 years to win a World Series?

What if the Portland Trail Blazers don’t go brain-dead in 1984 and draft Michael Jordan instead of Sam Bowie? Would Phil Jackson go there? Imagine Dennis Rodman in Portland.

What if Billie Jean King doesn’t beat huckster Bobby Riggs in 1973 in that tennis match? Would Riggs continue to play the misogynist pig?

What if Ted Williams didn’t lose five of his best career years as a fighter pilot in both World War II and the Korean conflict? Would he then put up such numbers that even Boston would love him?