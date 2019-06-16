Padecky: Too many what-if questions to end Warriors' season

BOB PADECKY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2019, 7:37PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

For Warriors fans, the question is like being stuck in commute traffic. They know they can’t do anything about it. They sit helpless with it. They clench their teeth, mutter to themselves, cursing their bad luck. They take no comfort knowing they are not alone. This same question has been applied with equal cruelty to millions of others.

It is the saddest, most frustrating of all possible questions. It is also the shortest.

What if?

Hurts, doesn’t it, just to read it. Say it slow, say it fast, say it with a mumble, add a word not permitted in church. Doesn’t matter. It can’t be made softer, more digestible. Still sounds like fingernails dragging also a blackboard.

What if Kevin Durant didn’t pull up lame? Twice? What if Klay Thompson didn’t roll his ankle just as the Warriors were rolling to the improbable victory in Game 6? What if Kevon Looney could raise his right arm without grimacing?

What if tomatoes were potatoes? The answer is the same here as well. We’ll never know.

What we do know is this: The Warriors and their fans now have joined a special tribe, one uniquely qualified, for that two-word question has been passed down for generations, igniting conversations, if not imaginations.

What if Willie Mays didn’t play in that icebox at Candlestick Park? Can you imagine Willie’s numbers if he played at a park that didn’t feel like he was on the deck of an aircraft carrier caught in a hurricane?

What if Michael Jordan didn’t retire from the NBA in 1993 to play baseball for two years? In reality, it was fantasy baseball. How many more rings would Mike have?

What if Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal were real teammates like these Warriors? What if they could have thought Team First, Me Second? How many more NBA titles could they have won if they just took the binky out of their mouths?

What if the Minnesota Vikings didn’t make the colossal mistake of trading a truckload of talent to the Dallas Cowboys in 1989 for Herschel Walker? But they did and the Cowboys, as a result, acquired Emmitt Smith, Darren Woodson, Russell Maryland — the foundation for a decades-long premier team.

What if Draymond Green controls his temper and doesn’t take a swing at LeBron James’ groin in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals? It was his seventh technical foul. Green had to sit out the next game against the Cavaliers. Without his defense and verve, Green’s temper cost the Warriors the NBA title as the Cavs won three straight to shock Golden State.

What if the Red Sox don’t trade Babe Ruth to the Yankees in 1919? Would Red Sox fans have to find another curse to explain why it took 86 years to win a World Series?

What if the Portland Trail Blazers don’t go brain-dead in 1984 and draft Michael Jordan instead of Sam Bowie? Would Phil Jackson go there? Imagine Dennis Rodman in Portland.

What if Billie Jean King doesn’t beat huckster Bobby Riggs in 1973 in that tennis match? Would Riggs continue to play the misogynist pig?

What if Ted Williams didn’t lose five of his best career years as a fighter pilot in both World War II and the Korean conflict? Would he then put up such numbers that even Boston would love him?

What if George Steinbrenner isn’t outbid in his quest to buy the Cleveland Indians and instead buys the Yankees? Would Cleveland, his hometown, mellow him out?

What if boxer Mike Tyson doesn’t lose three years when he goes to prison on a rape conviction? Would his street-gutter thuggery and lack of civility worsen?

What if Mickey Mantle doesn’t step on that below-level lawn sprinkler apparatus in the outfield at Yankee Stadium, wrecking his knee? Would he go on to be judged an even better player than Willie Mays?

What if the Dodgers and Giants don’t leave New York for California in 1958? Candlestick Park might not be built, and there’s some good news right there.

What if, in 2001, Drew Bledsoe doesn’t go down with an injury and Tom Brady remains the Patriots’ backup quarterback? Would the Pats’ dynasty ever take off?

What if Bo Jackson doesn’t blow out his hip in 1991? Would Bo then become a Hall of Famer in baseball and football? Would Bo’s face still be on everything from toothpaste to snow tires?

What if Billy Buckner catches that ground ball in the 1986 World Series? Would Billy Buck still be alive, not having to survive years of animus from Red Sox fans?

What if Muhammad Ali doesn’t lose three of his prime boxing years refusing to fight in Vietnam, his license to fight suspended? Would he have suffered more brain trauma? Was his suspension, in retrospect, a good thing?

What if Willie McCovey’s screaming line drive is a foot to either side of Bobby Richardson in the 1962 World Series? The Giants break the Yankee mystique.

What if the 1994 Major League Baseball strike doesn’t happen? Will MLB then not feel the need to bring fans back and ignore the obvious steroid use that produces big arms, which leads to big flies?

What if the Buffalo Bills’ Scott Norwood doesn’t miss the field goal in Super Bowl XXV? Do the Bills go in the other direction and win four straight Super Bowls instead of losing four consecutive big ones?

What if the careers of Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden aren’t cut short by substance abuse? They were Hall of Fame talents now remembered as Hall of Shame players.

What if Donald Trump is successful in buying the Buffalo Bills in 2014? Would he be president now? Would he settle for being the self-proclaimed greatest owner in NFL history?

What if Joe DiMaggio doesn’t lose three of his prime years by serving in World War II? What if Joe D. didn’t care?

What if Barry Bonds didn’t have biceps the size of watermelons? What if his personality didn’t feel like a skin rash?

So what if the Warriors could have played the entire 2019 NBA playoffs with a full complement? Imagine the cheering, the parades, the testimonials, the endorsements, the size of The Ring. Imagine, outside of the Bay Area, how the rest of the basketball world would have reacted. Oh well, whatever.

Here’s something you don’t have to imagine. These Golden State Warriors achieved immortality. By losing they gained much more applause than if they had won. These NBA playoffs were the greatest advertisement for this franchise. Come here. Pass the ball. Throw away your arrogance. Be a teammate. Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, for openers, need not apply.

What if the Warriors had all their stars? Let’s throw away that question. Rather, let’s substitute it with this: What if the rest of the NBA gets the hint? Imagine that.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine