Nevius: A kinder, gentler Pebble Beach still shows teeth

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 15, 2019, 7:41PM

PEBBLE BEACH — On what may be the most gorgeous piece of golfing turf in the world, the United States Golf Association is engaged in a battle for the heart and soul of the U.S. Open.

The iconic tournament, famed for lickety-split greens and ball-swallowing rough, has fallen on hard times. Last year’s event, at Shinnecock Hills, crossed the line from demanding but fair to c’mon, dude, get serious.

The putting greens were so baked they had the flintiness of kitchen linoleum. In a notorious incident, multi-major winner Phil Mickelson became so infuriated that when his putt skidded past the hole, headed for parts unknown, he ran after the ball and whacked it while it was still moving.

In the most genteel of sports, it was a shocking moment. But it was also a final straw in the faceoff between participants and the stuffy USGA. There was even talk this year of a player boycott.

Fat chance. This is the national championship, an iconic major tournament that can make a career. Still, attention must be paid. The USGA wants to test the best golfers in the world, not embarrass them.

First-year tournament director John Bodenhamer got the message. He should have. He has his job because of it.

“We didn’t have enough water on the greens last year,” he said this week. “Simple as that.”

Asked directly how important this Open is, Bodenhamer didn’t flinch.

“I think it is critical,” he said. “I think it is important, not only for the USGA, but for the game of golf and what we do for the game.”

Enter Pebble Beach.

This plot of land, with crashing ocean breakers, dramatic rocky cliffs and verdant fairways, is stunning. Even the jaded pros will stand and gawk.

“It is just one of the most amazing pieces of property in the world,” said former Open winner Jordan Spieth. “It was more beautiful in person than I could have imagined.”

“There’s nothing like playing a U.S. Open here at Pebble Beach,” said Tiger Woods, who won here in 2000.

The 2011 winner, Rory McElroy, chimed in with an expectation and a warning.

“If (the USGA) can’t redeem themselves at Pebble Beach,” he said, “then there could be a problem.”

So how has it gone so far?

Not bad.

First, the tournament caught a break with the weather. After the heat wave the previous week, competition days dawned chilly and overcast, with a hint of dampness.

It kept the greens from becoming brick-hard.

Also, in an unexpected change, the USGA widened the fairways. Traditionally in the Open, the slot where a drive must land is narrowed to the width of church aisle. And, if you failed to pinpoint your ball off the tee, you were stuck in rough so thick you didn’t know whether to try to hit your ball or add a little blue cheese dressing.

This time, veteran Ricky Fowler said, “the fairways are generous-ish.”

So has this become the cream puff Open?

Not so fast sparky.

This is still Pebble Beach.

“The course is not overly long,” Woods said, “but man, it’s tricky.”

And, make no mistake, still infuriating.

On Friday, tour pro Lucas Bjerregaard had a meltdown for the ages. Standing in the fairway at the iconic 18th hole, Bjerregaard pounded two consecutive drives way left and into Stillwater Cove. He dropped a third ball, and protecting himself from going left, pumped one away and gone out of bounds to the right.

He then threw his driver into the ocean.

So yeah, Pebble can still bite you. And it is not just the obscure pros.

The eighth, often referenced as Jack Nicklaus’ favorite hole in all of golf, is breathtaking. You hit a blind shot up a hill and when you arrive at your ball you are confronted with a 200-yard carry over a yawning gorge. The cliff, a good hundred feet down to the crashing waves, may be the greatest natural hazard in the game.

Graeme McDowell, who won the Open here in 2010, calls it “the most boring tee shot followed by the greatest second shot in golf.”

And here’s where the more generous fairways actually can make things more difficult. On Thursday, Spieth hit that “boring” tee shot up the hill, but with no collar of rough to stop it, his ball rolled and rolled until it toppled off the edge of the earth.

It was among several U.S. Open moments we saw. We saw golfers turn their backs to the hole on 17 because they had to poke the ball sideways up a slope so that it would trickle back down.

And, we stood with a mob at the 7th hole, the most devilish, deceptive 100-yard, downhill test in the game. Spanish golfer John Rahm said the hole is so short that the first time he played Pebble (not in a tournament), he threw a ball onto the green as a joke.

However, when the wind comes off the water, top pros have been known to hit long irons, more often used to carry 200 yards.

“Easily one of the top three 3-pars in the world for me,” Rahm said.

So who will win? Well, as the week continued, there was talk of how the pros were chewing the course up.

Traditionally, the Open is a tournament where a shot or two under par could be a winner. And in the early going there were lots of red (below par) numbers on the scoreboard.

But Spieth said he’d seen this movie before.

“Normally somebody jumps out to six-under early,” he said. “Then you see three-under.”

It says here that’s more likely the winning score. Especially if the wind kicks up.

Because they may have softened Pebble Beach, but it still has its teeth.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

