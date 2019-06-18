Barber: Brandon Hyde keeping Orioles on even keel

OAKLAND - The Baltimore Orioles played a competitive game at the Coliseum on Monday night. They limited the A’s to five hits and were never more than a run down. But the Orioles made enough mistakes in the first three innings to earn a 3-2 loss.

In the top of the first, they initiated a double steal by two runners with one combined stolen base in 2019, with two outs and the No. 5 hitter at bat. And in the bottom of the third, they had a chance at a home-to-first double play, but instead wound up with a throw from catcher Chance Sisco that sailed down the right field line and allowed two runs to score.

In other words, it was a highly typical game for the most hapless team in baseball.

Brandon Hyde, born in Santa Rosa and a graduate of Montgomery High, knew this was possible, of course. He knew the Orioles, the team he was hired to manage in mid-December, lost 115 games and finished 61 games out of first place in 2018. He knew the Baltimore farm system was thin. He knew that even the most optimistic projections had them years away from competing with teams like the Yankees and Red Sox.

None of that has made the losing more palatable in 2019.

“It’s never easy,” Hyde said, sitting in the visitors’ dugout on Monday afternoon. “It’s not easy to lose. Fortunately and unfortunately, I’ve been through this before. I’ve been on a hundred-loss club, not in the manager’s seat but on a coaching staff. I’ve been in Miami when we traded away a lot of veteran guys at the deadline and became really, really young with (Giancarlo) Stanton and Logan Morrison and those guys back then. So I understand what this is about. That being said, it’s not easy to lose.”

But lose is mostly what the Orioles have done.

After dropping this one to the A’s, they fell to 21-51, Major League Baseball’s worst record. Since an unexpected 4-1 start, they have gone 17-50 and have won back-to-back games just twice. They are last in Major League Baseball in run differential, at minus-152. In the first 64 games of the season, Hyde used 64 lineups. On April 8, an Orioles-A’s game at Camden Yards drew 6,585 people. The only crowd smaller in the ballpark’s 28-year history came when rioting in Baltimore resulted in a game with no attendance.

And yet there was Hyde before Monday’s game, laughing out loud in the dugout, looking perfectly at peace and insisting he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve enjoyed all of it, to be honest with you,” he said. “I’d just like to see our team win a little bit more. It’s a really inexperienced group, and a group that hasn’t won in the big leagues very much. And so we’re trying to set the right culture here.”

As Hyde noted, he’s been through something like this before, and so has Tim Cossins, his field coordinator in Baltimore. They are old friends, both Santa Rosa natives, and both veterans of the rebuild that took the Chicago Cubs from last place to World Series champions in three years. They will now attempt to perform the same sort of magic in Baltimore.