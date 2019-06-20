How to navigate the traffic around the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series begins Friday at the Sonoma Raceway, and tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the three-day event.

Whether you’re a fan watching the race or trying to avoid it altogether, here’s what you need to know, according to the Sonoma Raceway.

Traffic: Traffic leading to the Arnold Drive racetrack will be heavy all weekend, especially on Sunday, when the main event happens. Highways 37 and 121 may be the most nightmarish, as raceway fans mix with residents and tourists through Napa and Sonoma Valleys.

According to the Sonoma Raceway, peak traffic days and times are:

· Friday, June 21: 3-7 p.m.

· Saturday, June 22: Throughout the day, moderate traffic is expected. Lane controls will be in place.

· Sunday, June 23: Non-race fans should avoid the area all day, and fans are asked to arrive as early as 7 a.m.

· Monday, June 24: In the morning, campers exiting the campgrounds may impact traffic.

Navigation apps, like Waze and Google, will provide alternate routes and estimated traffic times.

Buses

Seventeen locations throughout Northern California are offering shuttle buses to the racetrack, but several of them already are sold out. For more information, visit sonomaraceway.com/events/toyota-save-mart-350/transportation.

Parking: All general parking is free, according to Sonoma Raceway. Attendees with disabilities who have placards should enter at Gate 1, where the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will check for matching paperwork. People with fake placards will be fined, ticketed and be required to appear in court.

For more information, call 800-870-RACE or visit SonomaRaceway.com/NASCAR.