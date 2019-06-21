Sonoma Raceway notes: At last, big weekend arrives

The stars of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series return after a weekend off for Father’s Day, refreshed for one of the most grueling events of the season — a road-course race in the Sonoma County sun with a reintroduced twist and turn.

The drivers will race on Sonoma Raceway’s full 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course — including the curve known as “The Carousel” — for the first time since 1997. Sunday’s 90-lap contest is down from the usual 110-lap length, but the reconfigured course adds a little more than a half-mile of length.

Pre-race events prior to the green flag waving on Sunday start at 10 a.m. with the drivers meeting at the turn 12 hairpin. Fans who purchased a Total Access package will have access to the meeting.

An aerial performance will take place by Utah’s Brad Wursten, piloting a MXS-R aircraft, at 10:15 a.m. It will be followed by the Patriots Jet Team performing in six L-39 albatross jets at 10:45 a.m.

Around 10:25 a.m., NASCAR veterans Ernie Irvan and Hershel McGriff — along with team owner Richard Childress — will conduct a question-and-answer chat on the pre-race stage.

Fox analyst and former three-time Cup champion Darrell Waltrip will be honored by Sonoma Raceway before he works his final race.

Drivers will be introduced at 11:20 a.m. and the green flag drops just after noon. Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will lead the field in the pace car.

The Toyota racing development division is the race’s grand marshal, with division president David Wilson representing the group on race day.

Before NASCAR takes center stage on Sunday, Saturday will feature the 50-lap Procore 200, featuring drivers from the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West — including 17-year-old Hailie Deegan, who has already won two races in 2019. The green flag for that race drops at 1:45 p.m. and some Monster Energy Cup Series drivers are also expected to compete.

The weekend starts on Friday, with practice for both the Monster Energy Cup series and K&N West series. The Cup stars’ first practice is at 11:35 a.m. that day, while K&N practices from 1:05-2:25 p.m. and the Cup series’ final practice starts at 2:35 p.m. Gates open for fans at 10 a.m.

Those wishing to purchase tickets can visit sonomaraceway.com/NASCAR or call 1-800-870-7223.

Gibbs inducted into Hall

Raceway co-founder Robert Marshall and team owner and three-time Super Bowl-winning coach Joe Gibbs will be inducted into the Sonoma Raceway Hall of Fame.

According to raceway officials, Gibbs’ teams started racing at Sonoma in 1992 with Dale Jarrett. The team has won four races — two with Tony Stewart and two with Kyle Busch.

Marshall, who was an attorney from Marin County, was an avid sports car enthusiast but didn’t race. He was a Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) member and helped on the crews of several SCCA cars.

Marshall’s wife Penny said in a statement that he wanted to build a driver’s track, and eventually worked with a group of investors, developers and racing advisers to make his dream a reality, breaking ground on the south Sonoma County track on Aug. 14, 1968.

Marshall’s son, Jack, will accept the honor on his father’s behalf Friday during a 50th anniversary news conference at Sonoma Raceway. Gibbs will be inducted into the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame on Sunday during pre-race ceremonies.

Baker sponsors K&N car

Former San Francisco Giants manager and current special adviser for the team Dusty Baker will be sponsoring a K&N Pro Series car through his winery on Saturday.

Baker Family Wines will sponsor the No. 35 Baker Energy Toyota Camry, driven by Novato’s Dave Smith. Smith will be racing at the raceway for the eighth time, and the third time carrying sponsorship from Baker.