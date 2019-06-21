Barber: Warriors will need some points from Jordan Poole

OAKLAND — Hello, Jordan Poole, and congratulations on the honor bestowed on you Thursday night when you joined one of the NBA’s marquee franchises as a first-round draft choice.

This new relationship brings both great expectations and great responsibilities. Well, mostly responsibilities at this point, to be honest. You may need a little context here.

Joining the Golden State Warriors means something very different than it did a year ago. Scratch that. Joining the Golden State Warriors means something very different than it did two weeks ago.

Not sure if you were able to watch much of the NBA playoffs between draft workouts and team interviews and meetings with your agent, but a few things changed for this franchise in the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant, who may be the greatest all-around player alive, ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5; he is likely to sit out the entire 2019-20 season. Klay Thompson, one of the best two-way players in the league, tore his ACL in Game 6; he could miss at least nine months of work.

These injuries were not just devastating blows to the Warriors’ odds of advancing to the Finals for the sixth straight year. They have made a Rubik’s cube of the team’s offseason plans. Why? Because the Warriors insist they’re committed to re-signing both Durant and Thompson and financing their physical rehabilitation.

That would cement Golden State’s reputation as a player-friendly destination. It would also back general manager Bob Myers into a corner as he considers his roster options. The Warriors were a very good team last year, but their lack of depth was exposed in the playoffs. Now it appears that depth will remain an issue even while two of the Warriors’ four best players are unavailable.

This is where you come in, Jordan! The Warriors’ injuries, while a huge blow to the franchise as it moves across the bay to Chase Center, present a tremendous opportunity for a young player.

We aren’t sure what the Warriors’ roster will look like in 2019-20, but we know it is about to change. It has to. There is virtually no way Myers can sign Durant and Thompson, and do the same with DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney, and retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, and bring back Quinn Cook, Andrew Bogut, Jordan Bell and Jonas Jerebko.

And if Myers is able to do even most of those things, he won’t have much room to sign other veteran contributors.

“We will likely, no matter what transpires, we’ll be somewhat limited in free agency, as far as spending,” Myers said at the Warriors’ practice facility when the second round had been completed Thursday night.

In other words, the Warriors are looking for young, unproven talent to eat up some minutes and care-take the team until the wounded superstars can return. Please notice that I didn’t say “young, cheap talent,” Jordan. It’s true that you are an inexpensive quick fix, but for now, ask not what the Warriors can do for you; ask what you can do for the Warriors.

And the answer is: plenty.

It sounds like you can score points in a variety of ways, young man. As a sophomore at Michigan last year, you had five games where you hit five or more 3-pointers, and you had that famous buzzer-beater to clip Houston and send the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 in 2018. I’m told you can move well with the ball and drive to the rack, too.