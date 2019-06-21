Barber: Warriors will need some points from Jordan Poole

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 20, 2019, 11:21PM
Updated 5 hours ago

OAKLAND — Hello, Jordan Poole, and congratulations on the honor bestowed on you Thursday night when you joined one of the NBA’s marquee franchises as a first-round draft choice.

This new relationship brings both great expectations and great responsibilities. Well, mostly responsibilities at this point, to be honest. You may need a little context here.

Joining the Golden State Warriors means something very different than it did a year ago. Scratch that. Joining the Golden State Warriors means something very different than it did two weeks ago.

Not sure if you were able to watch much of the NBA playoffs between draft workouts and team interviews and meetings with your agent, but a few things changed for this franchise in the NBA Finals. Kevin Durant, who may be the greatest all-around player alive, ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 5; he is likely to sit out the entire 2019-20 season. Klay Thompson, one of the best two-way players in the league, tore his ACL in Game 6; he could miss at least nine months of work.

These injuries were not just devastating blows to the Warriors’ odds of advancing to the Finals for the sixth straight year. They have made a Rubik’s cube of the team’s offseason plans. Why? Because the Warriors insist they’re committed to re-signing both Durant and Thompson and financing their physical rehabilitation.

That would cement Golden State’s reputation as a player-friendly destination. It would also back general manager Bob Myers into a corner as he considers his roster options. The Warriors were a very good team last year, but their lack of depth was exposed in the playoffs. Now it appears that depth will remain an issue even while two of the Warriors’ four best players are unavailable.

This is where you come in, Jordan! The Warriors’ injuries, while a huge blow to the franchise as it moves across the bay to Chase Center, present a tremendous opportunity for a young player.

We aren’t sure what the Warriors’ roster will look like in 2019-20, but we know it is about to change. It has to. There is virtually no way Myers can sign Durant and Thompson, and do the same with DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney, and retain Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston, and bring back Quinn Cook, Andrew Bogut, Jordan Bell and Jonas Jerebko.

And if Myers is able to do even most of those things, he won’t have much room to sign other veteran contributors.

“We will likely, no matter what transpires, we’ll be somewhat limited in free agency, as far as spending,” Myers said at the Warriors’ practice facility when the second round had been completed Thursday night.

In other words, the Warriors are looking for young, unproven talent to eat up some minutes and care-take the team until the wounded superstars can return. Please notice that I didn’t say “young, cheap talent,” Jordan. It’s true that you are an inexpensive quick fix, but for now, ask not what the Warriors can do for you; ask what you can do for the Warriors.

And the answer is: plenty.

It sounds like you can score points in a variety of ways, young man. As a sophomore at Michigan last year, you had five games where you hit five or more 3-pointers, and you had that famous buzzer-beater to clip Houston and send the Wolverines to the Sweet 16 in 2018. I’m told you can move well with the ball and drive to the rack, too.

“We liked his playmaking. We liked his shot-making. Versatility. Plays multiple positions,” Myers said.

This is all good news, as the Durant/Thompson injuries will rob the Warriors of 47.5 points per game. Can you score 47.5 points per game in the NBA, Jordan? No? Not right away? Hey, that’s all right. If you can get second-round picks Alen Smailagic and Eric Paschall to chip in 25 or 30, everything should be cool.

“If one of ’em gives good minutes, great,” Myers said. “If two can, great. I don’t know. Who knows who that guy will be? But we like these three well enough. If they can help us this year, that’d be great. If they can’t, hopefully they’ll help us the year after.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement from the GM, but don’t be fooled. This team needs you, Jordan.

The fact is, yours is an opportunity that not many recent Golden State draft picks (or draft-day trade acquisitions) have enjoyed. When the team welcomed Patrick McCaw and Damian Jones in 2016, and Jordan Bell in 2017, and Jacob Evans in 2018, we said encouraging things about how they could carve out roles as rookies. We sounded pretty adamant about it last year when Evans arrived, noting that the aging Warriors needed an inflection of new blood.

But yeah, we were just kidding. Evans didn’t play much in 2018-19, and the Warriors didn’t skip a beat.

Whether it sounds like a hindrance or a luxury, that will not be your fate, Jordan. Steve Kerr and Myers aren’t just excited to welcome you. They will be relying on you from Day One to take your place in the regular rotation. In fact, you might want to get a head start on your cardio work this summer, because you will probably have to get some serious playing time as a rookie. You think the Warriors are going to run Stephen Curry and Draymond Green onto the court for 45 minutes each in a season that is shaping up as a lost cause?

This may sound like a dream job for a young hoops player such as yourself — filling a need for the beloved Western Conference champions as they open a new arena. But, well, there are complications. The Warriors are a beat-up and shaken team. They stand at the lowest point they have occupied since Kerr showed up in 2014. There is no reason to expect excellence from them in 2019-20.

And yet that is exactly what the Warriors fans (not to mention local media) will demand. They have spent the past five seasons watching their team invent and perfect a beautiful style of basketball. They were the most dynamic team in North American sports during that span. And they will expect the Warriors to meet those standards. They will expect you to meet those standards, despite the fact that you turned 20 on Wednesday.

So there you have it. Good news and bad news. Fortune and pressure. A different set of expectations for a Warriors rookie, for better or worse. See you in a couple weeks, Jordan Poole. Bring your shooting touch.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

