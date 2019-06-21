A's win 5-4 on Matt Chapman's walk-off home run

GIDEON RUBIN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 20, 2019, 11:19PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the skidding Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-4 comeback victory Thursday night.

Frankie Montas pitched eight innings of one-run ball for the A’s, who rallied for their fourth straight win and seventh in eight games after Tampa Bay took a 4-1 lead with three in the top of the ninth.

Tommy Pham homered in the sixth for the Rays, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Chapman’s 17th homer and second game-ender came on a 1-0 slider from Diego Castillo (1-5), handed his first blown save in eight chances.

Robbie Grossman drew a leadoff walk and Jurickson Profar walked with one out.

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a run-scoring single before Chapman connected.

Lou Trivino (3-5) got one out for the win. Profar hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Pham and Brandon Lowe drew consecutive walks from Oakland closer Blake Treinen to start the ninth. After a double steal, Avisail Garcia singled in the tiebreaking run and Ji-Man Choi followed with an RBI single.

Garcia scored on Willy Adames’ sacrifice bunt to make it 4-1.

Montas allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked none.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine