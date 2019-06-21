A's win 5-4 on Matt Chapman's walk-off home run

OAKLAND — Matt Chapman hit a three-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the skidding Tampa Bay Rays with a 5-4 comeback victory Thursday night.

Frankie Montas pitched eight innings of one-run ball for the A’s, who rallied for their fourth straight win and seventh in eight games after Tampa Bay took a 4-1 lead with three in the top of the ninth.

Tommy Pham homered in the sixth for the Rays, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Chapman’s 17th homer and second game-ender came on a 1-0 slider from Diego Castillo (1-5), handed his first blown save in eight chances.

Robbie Grossman drew a leadoff walk and Jurickson Profar walked with one out.

Marcus Semien extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a run-scoring single before Chapman connected.

Lou Trivino (3-5) got one out for the win. Profar hit a solo homer in the fifth.

Pham and Brandon Lowe drew consecutive walks from Oakland closer Blake Treinen to start the ninth. After a double steal, Avisail Garcia singled in the tiebreaking run and Ji-Man Choi followed with an RBI single.

Garcia scored on Willy Adames’ sacrifice bunt to make it 4-1.

Montas allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked none.