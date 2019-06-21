Giants' 9th-inning rally falls short in loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Kyle Garlick, Austin Barnes and Joc Pederson each hit a two-run homer to help the Los Angeles Dodgers hold off the San Francisco Giants 9-8 on Thursday night.

Pederson’s insurance homer ended up saving the Dodgers, who had a 9-4 lead going into the ninth before the Giants rallied.

Their first five batters got on, including a two-run double by Brandon Crawford and RBI singles by Mike Yastrzemski and Stephen Vogt to get San Francisco within a run before the Dodgers’ defense came up big.

First baseman Cody Bellinger threw to third on Tyler Austin’s bunt to get Vogt. Center fielder Alex Verdugo chased down Buster Posey’s line drive and made a diving catch, and Garlick caught Brandon Belt’s fly ball near the warning track in right for the final out.

Kenley Jansen was charged with a run and two hits but was able to hang on for his 22nd save.

It was the third straight night the Dodgers scored nine runs against their NL West rivals. The last time they had three nights in a row against the Giants with nine or more runs was July 1977.

The Dodgers sent 11 batters to the plate and had eight of their 16 hits in the fourth as they chased Giants nemesis Madison Bumgarner after 3⅔ innings.

Yastrzemski had a two-run homer in the seventh for San Francisco, which has dropped four of five.