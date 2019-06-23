Kyle Larson captures 3rd straight Sonoma Raceway pole

Yep — the same guy won the pole for the Toyota/Save Mart 350, reintroduced carousel and all.

Elk Grove’s Kyle Larson cruised to his third straight pole award at Sonoma Raceway, recording a 94.784-second lap at 95.712 mph in the final round of qualifying and setting a track record for the full course in the opening round Saturday.

“It just fits some of my driving style a little bit,” Larson said. “You can be really aggressive for a lap of qualifying, but then you still have to hit your marks.”

And Larson has been flawless around the Sonoma County road course. He’s been happy with the speed during the first two days of activity at the track but is ready to turn it into a great run or win on Sunday.

And Friday’s practice has shown the long runs are still a challenge.

“The trend was similar yesterday,” he said. “In race trim I was not very good on long runs. We’ll see, I hope it’s different, but we don’t know until we start tomorrow’s race.”

William Byron will start on the front row with Larson after finishing with a lap time of 94.827 seconds at 95.669 mph. Series points leader Joey Logano qualified third and Chase Elliott fourth to fill out the second row.

After Friday’s practice sessions, Kyle Busch took NASCAR officials out to Turn 5 on the track to check out the inside of the turn, where cars had continually kicked up dirt that was making the raceway slick.

As a result, NASCAR paved a 180-foot-long and four-foot-wide section of the inside of the track with fresh asphalt overnight to stop the dirt from spreading across the track.

“I was one of the first ones to go into the NASCAR hauler after the first practice because guys were spraying dirt across the racetrack the whole practice long,” Busch said. “The more and more we kept going, the dirtier it was getting and guys weren’t going to be able to go through there two-wide. We had to prevent that from happening somehow.”

NASCAR officials said the teams were made aware of the new pavement via email with photos of the curb early Saturday and it was on teams to tell drivers about it, but at least one team had not been able to inform their drivers well ahead of their qualifying runs.

Brad Keselowski told reporters at a media gathering after he qualified 22nd that he wasn’t told of the new pavement beforehand and wished he hadn’t hit it.

Larson said he saw Busch showing NASCAR officials the area on Friday, but found out that it was paved just minutes before he got in the car.

“I knew what he was trying to convince them to do, but I didn’t know they actually did it until 10 minutes before I got in the car for qualifying,” Larson said.

Austin Dillon said he was “barely” made aware of the added pavement by a driver in the K&N Pro Series West race prior to Cup qualifying.

“(Ryan) Preece actually showed it to me in the driver’s meeting for the West cars,” Dillon said.

Dillon thinks the stock cars can get away with clipping it.

“You don’t want to hit it too hard; it’ll push you out too wide,” he said. “I think it’s a good idea to keep dirt off the track. It was pretty bad yesterday when people ran through there.”

Larson won’t try to drive on top of it Sunday, but is happy the section is paved. He said he clipped some of it and it made him a little loose in the first round of qualifying.

“It felt pretty big, so I do need to stay off it,” he said.

K&N Procore 200 race

Noah Gragson was declared the race winner after Cup series regular Ryan Preece jumped the final restart and was penalized by NASCAR K&N Pro Series West officials. Gragson is a full-time Xfinity Series driver.

Daniel Hemric was second and Cup series regular Austin Dillon finished third. Pole-sitter Hailie Deegan, 17, finished eighth. Preece was dropped to 20th.