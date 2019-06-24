Barber: A special NASCAR weekend for Joe Gibbs

SONOMA

The second half of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 was more or less a two-car duel. Martin Truex Jr. vs. Kyle Busch. Both of them fierce competitors, both already two-time winners at Sonoma Raceway, both among the sport’s top road-course racers, both in the top three in playoff points entering Sunday’s race. It was a charged competition.

But there was one man at the track who couldn’t lose. It was Joe Gibbs, founder of Joe Gibbs Racing, owner of both cars and benefactor of both race teams.

Thus ended one of the greatest 24-hour periods in the life of a man who has enjoyed a lot of great days. On Saturday night, Gibbs’ 16-year-old grandson Ty scored his first victory in the ARCA Menards Series with a last-lap pass. On Sunday morning, Joe was officially placed on the Sonoma Raceway Wall of Fame. And on Sunday afternoon, his four cars dominated the 350. Truex took first, Busch second, Denny Hamlin fifth and Erik Jones eighth.

After more or less cleaning out the NASCAR safe, Gibbs was characteristically self-deprecating.

“Dave Wilson of Toyota gave an interesting — I was standing with him in the winner’s circle and he goes, ‘Do you realize that Cole (Pearn, crew chief of the No. 19 car) and Martin have won this race three different times with three different owners, and teams?’” Gibbs recalled. “I said, ‘You mean, it’s not the team that gets it done?’ ”

Gibbs’ recollection was only slightly off. Truex has indeed won three races at Sonoma now, but Pearn was his chief for only two of those. In any case, Gibbs had a point. Truex is a gifted driver, capable of success in many types of environments. But it’s the team, too. And the team owner.

Since Gibbs entered the racing business in 1992, his garage has won 167 Monster Energy (and the sponsors that came before) Cup Series races and four season championships, and another 158 races and two season titles in the Xfinity series. He will be part of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2020. This year, Truex and Busch have taken the checkered flag in eight of 16 races.

Because Gibbs has been doing this so long, it’s easy to forget that he’s probably the most successful two-sport figure in American history.

He was a Pro Football Hall of Fame coach in Washington, excelling in an era replete with great football coaches. He had to battle Bill Walsh’s (and then George Seifert’s) 49ers and Bill Parcells’ Giants every year just to get to the Super Bowl, and did it four times, winning three championships with three different quarterbacks.

“I spent a couple of formative years in the Washington, D.C., area,” said Wilson, the Toyota Racing Development president. “I grew up an Army brat. My father was stationed at the Pentagon. And in that area, back in the ’80s, Joe Gibbs was like a god. He was a hero to our family. So just personally, it took me a little while just to get accustomed to working with him.”

Gibbs’ last NFL season was 1992, overlapping with his first in NASCAR. Who has matched what he has done in two sports? Jim Thorpe? Jim Brown? Bob Hayes? All of them were elite dual-sport athletes. But none of them had long careers in both their games. And none of them bore ultimate responsibility in guiding their teams.