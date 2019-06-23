Stephen Curry exploring his other interests during Warriors' offseason

Stephen Curry woke up sore Thursday.

He had good reason: It had been only a week since his Golden State Warriors lost a grueling NBA Finals series to the Toronto Raptors.

In the past five seasons, Curry has played in 93 playoff games, adding more than the equivalent of a full 82-game regular season to his workload. He said he had not picked up a basketball since his team’s Game 6 loss and did not plan to play competitively for another month or so. He has to recover from what he called “knickknack injuries” and sore legs, which can be masked by the adrenaline of a deep postseason run.

“Your mind is powerful because it keeps you feeling better than you really are,” Curry said.

And this was a season in need of that kind of self-deception.

Just one week removed from what can only be described as a crushing end to his 2018-19 season, Curry invited a New York Times reporter to ride with him for about an hour as he was driven from his home to San Francisco International Airport to fly to Asia for his fifth tour there with Under Armour. From the back of the vehicle — a cross between a stretch limousine and a party bus that resembled a rolling spaceship — Curry spoke at length about the uncertainty of the Warriors heading into next season, his off-court aspirations and his willingness to get involved in politics.

The next several months have much in store for Curry, a 31-year-old basketball savant who, after 10 seasons, is already thinking hard about life after basketball. No, he won’t be making a cameo in LeBron James’ production of “Space Jam 2” (he was asked but said no, citing scheduling issues), but he will probably field a call or two from former President Barack Obama (he said they are in contact about once a month).

He has ramped up projects for his production company, Unanimous Media, which he formed last year with his partners Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton. Its name nods to Curry’s unanimous selection as the league’s MVP in 2016.

That was a good year. But Curry will soon encounter one of the biggest challenges of his career on a basketball court, after devastating injuries to his teammates Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson in the Finals that will keep them out for much of next season, if not all of it. That is, of course, if they are re-signed by the Warriors to begin with, since both can be free agents. At this stage of Curry’s career, when he should be able to take a step back and manage his body, he may have to handle an even bigger offensive load.

“I run a lot more than the next guy,” Curry said. “There’s really just an understanding of my training and the things I do to get myself ready. I can withstand that type of output night after night. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to require another level of discipline.”

He will probably not have the option of “load management,” a term that has entered the NBA vocabulary to describe players sitting out regular-season games so they can be fresher for the playoffs. After years of benefiting from a team with exceptional firepower, Curry, one of the greatest offensive players in history, could find himself as the firepower.