Nevius: Expectations for Warriors low in wake of injuries

Conventional wisdom has it that there’s a silver lining to the Warriors’ loss in the NBA Finals. Now there will finally be some time for peace, quiet and reflection.

Which only goes to show you that conventional wisdom doesn’t know what it is talking about.

Whether they’d won or lost, the team would have the same small sliver of time. The draft was held exactly one week after the last game of the Finals. Free agency begins June 30. The only time-saver is they don’t have to plan a championship parade, as they’ve done for three of the last five years.

Asked Wednesday if he was ready for the draft, general manager Bob Myers had a one-word answer.

“No.”

He was kidding. Mostly.

Make no mistake, this is going to be wild. In this day of the free-range free agent and the super max contract, there will be so many balls in the air you’ll think the Dubs have joined the circus.

The tiresome knock on the Warriors, as they rampaged through the NBA, was that they were overloaded with superstars.

Problem solved.

Now they are down to one, Steph Curry. Has this ever happened to a championship team — to lose two All-Stars for the entire next season in the last two games of the year?

We can reliably predict that Klay Thompson will return from his knee surgery as frisky as ever. This is the guy who just wanted “two minutes” to recover from an ACL tear. The Warriors will sign him and the only worry is that he will want to come back too soon.

Kevin Durant is more like a polar vortex. It’s going to happen; you just don’t know when or how. A yearlong recovery from a torn Achilles will only encourage Durant’s Hamlet tendencies: “To be or not to be ... a Warrior.” Honestly, until further notice, nobody knows.

Now, no one in the organization would say this, but the dirty little secret is there may be a silver lining to the awful injuries.

Expectations will be down. Way down. Only the die-est of die-hard fans can be expecting a championship with two cornerstone stars out. For the first time in years the team won’t have to answer “Can you win it all?” questions on the first day of the season.

Unless there is a blockbuster change, the team will settle into the new arena with low assumptions. Kind of a soft opening.

And the team will have Curry. People sometimes ask who the best player on the Warriors was last year. That’s easy.

Kevin Durant.

But if you were to ask who the leader of the Warriors is, it’s Curry.

And that is not a small thing.

We say franchises are trying to build a team, but that isn’t really true. They’re trying to find a guy to build around. And if you find him, you have to accept him, warts and all.

Pardon the trip down memory lane, but way back in the ’80s, I was the beat reporter for the Warriors. They were horrible. I think they had the worst record in the league.