Nevius: Expectations for Warriors low in wake of injuries

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 22, 2019, 6:59PM
Conventional wisdom has it that there’s a silver lining to the Warriors’ loss in the NBA Finals. Now there will finally be some time for peace, quiet and reflection.

Which only goes to show you that conventional wisdom doesn’t know what it is talking about.

Whether they’d won or lost, the team would have the same small sliver of time. The draft was held exactly one week after the last game of the Finals. Free agency begins June 30. The only time-saver is they don’t have to plan a championship parade, as they’ve done for three of the last five years.

Asked Wednesday if he was ready for the draft, general manager Bob Myers had a one-word answer.

“No.”

He was kidding. Mostly.

Make no mistake, this is going to be wild. In this day of the free-range free agent and the super max contract, there will be so many balls in the air you’ll think the Dubs have joined the circus.

The tiresome knock on the Warriors, as they rampaged through the NBA, was that they were overloaded with superstars.

Problem solved.

Now they are down to one, Steph Curry. Has this ever happened to a championship team — to lose two All-Stars for the entire next season in the last two games of the year?

We can reliably predict that Klay Thompson will return from his knee surgery as frisky as ever. This is the guy who just wanted “two minutes” to recover from an ACL tear. The Warriors will sign him and the only worry is that he will want to come back too soon.

Kevin Durant is more like a polar vortex. It’s going to happen; you just don’t know when or how. A yearlong recovery from a torn Achilles will only encourage Durant’s Hamlet tendencies: “To be or not to be ... a Warrior.” Honestly, until further notice, nobody knows.

Now, no one in the organization would say this, but the dirty little secret is there may be a silver lining to the awful injuries.

Expectations will be down. Way down. Only the die-est of die-hard fans can be expecting a championship with two cornerstone stars out. For the first time in years the team won’t have to answer “Can you win it all?” questions on the first day of the season.

Unless there is a blockbuster change, the team will settle into the new arena with low assumptions. Kind of a soft opening.

And the team will have Curry. People sometimes ask who the best player on the Warriors was last year. That’s easy.

Kevin Durant.

But if you were to ask who the leader of the Warriors is, it’s Curry.

And that is not a small thing.

We say franchises are trying to build a team, but that isn’t really true. They’re trying to find a guy to build around. And if you find him, you have to accept him, warts and all.

Pardon the trip down memory lane, but way back in the ’80s, I was the beat reporter for the Warriors. They were horrible. I think they had the worst record in the league.

And, longtime fans will remember, their guy was a mopey center named Joe Barry Carroll. He wasn’t really a jerk. He was just a zero, a blank. He refused to speak to the media, declined to get back on defense and was generally so disinterested that a New York writer gave him the nickname “Joe Barely Cares.”

“Why,” I asked an executive, “don’t you get rid of the guy?”

“Twenty points a night are hard to find,” he replied.

Look around the league and see what that means.

The Lakers have the control-freakishness of LeBron James, who orchestrates trades, undermines coaches and orders his teammates around like pawns.

Kawhi Leonard is a superb player, and he seems like a sweet guy. But he’s so dreamy and distant it is like he’s listening to music on a secret channel. He’s like the gardener in “Being There,” saying the most literal stuff and having people read volumes into it.

You could have Russell Westbrook or James Harden, two guys who dominate the ball and unapologetically chase stats. Westbrook is the angriest man in America and reports say teammate Chris Paul is so fed up with Harden’s relentless ball-hogging that they don’t speak.

And then we have Curry, who not only entertains and amazes on the court, he goes the extra step. During the playoffs a story surfaced from Marc Spears of the Undefeated. Some 30 people — Oracle security guards, Curry’s barber, community leaders and Don Nelson (of all people) — were given a black shoebox.

It contained two items: custom sneakers with OAKLAND on the side, and a handwritten note from Curry that ended: “The arena may be moving, but a huge part of my heart will always stay in Oakland.”

Hard to beat that.

Weirdly, there’s been some blowback to Curry’s success in the NBA. There’s been some sniping that he’s too slick, too cute. A former player has been claiming that Curry comes up small in big moments.

Right, like the 47 points he scored in Game 3 when both Thompson and Durant were off the court with injuries.

Whatever. We’re going to see what’s real next year. Barring the aforementioned blockbuster deal, it’s going to be all Steph, all the time.

A team could do worse.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

