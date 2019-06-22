A's fall to Rays 5-3

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 21, 2019, 10:59PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

OAKLAND — Willy Adames homered and threw out a runner at home, and the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Adames finished with three hits. Second baseman Brandon Lowe doubled twice and made a stellar defensive play as Tampa Bay won for the first time on its 10-game road trip. The win came one night after closer Diego Castillo allowed four runs in the ninth and blew a save for the first time this season.

Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano homered for Oakland. Marcus Semien was 0 for 5, ending his career-high 17-game hitting streak.

Earlier Friday, the A’s lost their top pitcher, Frankie Montas, to an 80-game suspension by Major League Baseball after the right-hander tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Adames hit his seventh home run of the season off Wei-Chung Wang in the sixth, then singled and scored in the ninth. All seven of Adames’ homers have come on the road.

Austin Pruitt (1-0), the third of seven Tampa Bay pitchers, retired nine batters and earned the win. Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Lowe’s defense was big for Tampa Bay. He started a pair of double plays in the fourth and fifth, then made a diving stop and strong throw to get Stephen Piscotty to end the sixth.

The Rays made two other defensive gems.

Right fielder Guillermo Heredia threw out Matt Olson in the fifth when Olson attempted to go to second on a single. In the sixth, Khris Davis tried to score from first on Jurickson Profar’s double and was thrown out at the plate on a strong relay throw from shortstop Adames.

A’s starter Tanner Anderson (0-2) allowed three runs and seven hits in four innings.

Not a bad opening

Andrew Kittredge became the latest Rays pitcher to be used as an opener, and the right-hander got passing grades in his debut in the role this season. Kittredge allowed two hits in two innings, walked one and struck out three.

Bob’s back

A’s manager Bob Melvin returned to the Coliseum after missing Thursday’s comeback win because of a sore neck. Melvin received injections to relieve some of the pain he’s been experiencing since training camp.

Making history

Oakland reliever Joakim Soria made his 673rd career appearance when he entered in the eighth. That ties Dennys Reyes for most games by a Mexican-born pitcher.

Trainer’s room

Athletics: LHP Sean Manaea pitched a second simulated game in Arizona on Thursday and will likely begin a rehab assignment soon.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine