New viewing area puts Sonoma Raceway fans in middle of action

Arriving early Saturday morning at Sonoma Raceway, longtime race fan Lyle Tannehill staked out his perfect viewing territory at The Point fan area, complete with a lawn chair, towel, sunscreen and a gallon jug of water.

“This used to be a grass hill,” he said, shirtless and soaking up the morning sunshine in the new fan zone made possible by this year’s reconfiguration of the track in preparation for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR race.

As part of the raceway’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the road course was reworked to bring back The Carousel, a long dip in the course that adds more than half a mile, a couple more curves and a hairpin turn past Turn 7.

Sunday’s race will be the first Cup series race with the carousel configuration since 1997. The race marks NASCAR’s only Northern California stop.

“This is great,” said Tannehill, who lives in the Monterey area but has followed racing throughout the West for 50 years. “I get the sun in the morning and it’s behind me later.”

A retired rancher and surfer, Tannehill plotted out his strategy early: “For me, it’s all about the angles.”

That’s exactly what raceway officials were hoping to take advantage of. From The Point, at the base of the huge score tower, fans can see multiple angles of the 12-turn track.

They’ll see cars starting from pit lane, working up through Turn 1, then catch them along the rim at Turn 3, as they come screaming around Turn 6 and up the hill before they slow for the 200-degree Turn 7 and come barreling down the track’s far side and toward the finish line.

In addition to the race views, The Point includes a shaded bar and seating area with tables, games for kids and adults, portable bathrooms and multiple food and drink choices.

“It’s cute,” said Karlee Small of Napa, who came with her father, Tom, and 3-year-old niece, Aleah, who played cornhole with red, white and blue beanbags. “They used to have a Ferris wheel and a jumpy house. This is a good addition.”

Friends Nicole Perez of Oregon and Amanda Brandt of Montana saw The Point on the TV screens at the track and decided to check it out. They enjoyed some cold adult beverages under the redwood pergolas as qualifying began.

“The shade makes it so nice,” said Perez, whose fiance, Austin Thom, drove in the Procore 200 race Saturday.

“And you get to see the turns,” Brandt added. “This is a primo area.”

Fans had different strategies to see the most racing possible. From the south fence, fans watching the start can hustle about 40 yards north to the other edge to see drivers coming around Turn 6.

Another jog to the east and the cars can be seen all the way past Turn 9.

“I can just keep moving and see 42 almost all the way around,” said Jennifer Edwards of Martinez, who comes to cheer for the driver of that car, Kyle Larson, who won the pole position after qualifying laps Saturday.

As the day continued and the sun climbed overhead, temps rose to 90 degrees and Tannehill basked in the warmth.

“Normally it’s either too hot or too windy, something,” he said. “But with the TV screen and the redwood shade area, this is an upgrade from the grass hill.”