Barber: Senator Bill Dodd is going after horse racing deaths

On Feb. 21, California State Senator Bill Dodd introduced a bill that would sharpen public oversight on the state’s horse racing industry. Racing interests called it an overreaction. In retrospect, it looks modest.

When Dodd introduced Senate Bill 469, 23 horses had died on the iconic track at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, in the suburbs east of Los Angeles. By the time the racetrack finished its schedule Sunday, the death count had reached 30. Some good news for animal rights advocates: SB 469 unanimously passed both houses of the California Legislature on Monday, and now awaits the signature of Governor Gavin Newsom. He has already declared his support for the bill.

Dodd didn’t come into this an activist. He grew up on a ranch just outside of Napa. The family had horses, and he liked his trail rides. But his exposure to horse racing was more or less limited to the occasional night at the Sonoma County Fair.

“I don’t bet,” Dodd said by phone as he drove from Napa to Sacramento on Monday morning. “My wife likes that.”

No, Dodd, the California State Senator whose District 3 includes the cities of Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sonoma (as well as all of Napa and Solano counties and most of Yolo), got to SB 469 through obligation. He is chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Governmental Organization, a bland-sounding body that oversees big things like the California National Guard, the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services and alcohol distribution in the state.

And gambling. From tribal casinos to card rooms, if it involves legal wagering in California, Dodd has to know about it. And that includes racetracks.

So when Santa Anita opened its season Dec. 26 and the casualties began to mount, sparking public outrage, it rang the bell on Dodd’s desk in Sacramento. And when his committee began looking into horse safety, especially at Santa Anita, the senator was taken aback.

“There were unfortunate situations where we’ve had to put down horses on our ranch,” Dodd said. “But a cluster like this, it was very surprising.”

SB 469 would give the California Horse Racing Board, which already oversees the state’s racing venues, the authority to immediately suspend a track’s license and conduct meetings if it deems that horses or jockeys are threatened. That is not currently the case. So when the board recommended on June 10 that Santa Anita suspend the remainder of its season, the facility simply ignored the suggestion.

It ran 29 races this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and drew a handle of nearly $30 million (including off-track betting).

Under Dodd’s bill, the CHRB could require compliance with additional safety standards before an offending track should reopen, and would allow the board to waive the typical 10-day public notification process and call an emergency meeting if warranted.

“If there’s a problem and you’re a regulatory body, you need to be able to act now,” Dodd said. “So I thought it was really important that they be able to hold a hearing as soon as possible, and be able to act once the hearing is complete.”

First reaction: This is good work being done.

Second reaction: What took everyone so long?