Bucks’ Antetokounmpo takes NBA MVP honors

SANTA MONICA — The Milwaukee Bucks fell two games short of the NBA Finals, but they won big at the NBA Awards.

A tearful Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Most Valuable Player honors and Mike Budenholzer won Coach of the Year on Monday night in Santa Monica.

Antetokounmpo, a 24-year-old forward from Greece, beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston, who won last year.

Antetokounmpo was a resounding winner. He received 941 points and 78 first-place votes in the balloting — 165 points more than Harden.

Harden finished second with 776 points and 23 first-place votes.

“MVP is not about stats and numbers, and obviously James Harden had unbelievable numbers and Paul George also, but obviously it’s about winning,” Antetokounmpo said. “We created great habits throughout the season and were able to stick by them, and that’s why we were able to have a chance in every single game we played and were able to win 60 games.”

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds while earning All-NBA first-team honors this season.

Tears rolled down his cheeks as Antetokounmpo thanked his mother and brothers in the audience at Barker Hanger. He credited his late father for pushing him toward his goals and his teammates and coaching staff for their help.

“We started from nothing as a family,” he said, “and we are going to be in every stage that we can be as a family.”

Budenholzer, who earned the trophy for the first time with Atlanta in 2015, guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to eventual NBA champion Toronto.

Other winners Monday night:

Rookie of the Year — Luka Doncic, Dallas

Sixth Man Award — Lou Williams, L.A. Clippers

Defensive Player — Rudy Gobert, Utah

Most Improved Award — Pascal Siakam, Toronto

Sportsmanship Award — Mike Conley, Memphis

Teammate of the Year Award — Mike Conley, Memphis

Coach of the Year — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

NBA Cares Community Assist — Bradley Beal, Washington

Executive Award — Jon Horst, Milwaukee

Sager Strong Award — Robin Roberts

Lifetime Achievement Award — Larry Bird and Magic Johnson