How can 49ers improve red-zone offense?

SANTA CLARA — One thing in particular makes 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan special.

He creates “explosive” plays: successful runs that gain at least 12 yards or passes that gain at least 16 yards. He draws these up as well as anyone in the NFL.

Last season, 13% of the 49ers’ offensive plays were explosive — the second-highest rate in the NFL. Only the Kansas City Chiefs recorded a higher rate of explosive plays (14%), and they had the MVP in quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Shanahan had backup quarterbacks most of the season after starter Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3.

Shanahan’s mastery of the big play is one reason some football analysts predict the 49ers will make the playoffs after winning just four games in 2018. But big plays alone probably won’t determine how successful the 49ers will be next season.

The most important stat for Shanahan is his red-zone touchdown percentage. Always has been. Always will be. Since he became an NFL offensive coordinator in 2008, his offenses have ranked in the top 16 out of 32 teams in red-zone scoring percentage just three times — in 2009 with the Houston Texans, in 2012 with the Washington Redskins and in 2016 with the Atlanta Falcons. And those were the only seasons his teams had winning records.

Shanahan knows how to drive the ball down the field in an instant, but he still is learning how to finish the drive and put the ball in the end zone consistently.

The 49ers will go as far as Shanahan’s red-zone offense takes them. Here’s why it struggled in the past, and what he has done to improve it this offseason:

1. Shanahan likes small, fast running backs.

Think Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Jerick McKinnnon. Players who weigh roughly 200 pounds and run 4.4-second 40-yard dashes. Players who make the offense more explosive, but don’t help in the red zone because they don’t have the size to power through.

Last season, when the 49ers had the ball on their side of the field between the 21-yard line and midfield, they averaged a whopping 5.41 yards per carry — fifth best in the NFL. The 49ers’ electric running backs had space to run and speed to break away from the defense.

But they lacked the size and power to push their way across the goal line. When the 49ers had the ball inside their opponent’s 10-yard line, they averaged just 1.06 yards per carry (second worst in the NFL) and scored just five rushing touchdowns (third worst).

To compare, the Rams, who use a version of Shanahan’s offensive scheme, averaged 2.43 yards per carry and scored 20 rushing touchdowns inside their opponent’s 10-yard line in 2018, because they have big running backs. Todd Gurley in particular is big. He weighs 224 pounds.

The 49ers’ biggest running back, Tevin Coleman, weighs just 210 pounds. They signed him this offseason — he used to play for the Atlanta Falcons.

And he probably won’t help the 49ers’ run game near the end zone. Coleman averaged 1.3 yards per carry inside the 10-yard line last season. But he caught four touchdown passes in that area of the field, so he might help the 49ers’ red-zone offense as a receiver.