Warriors' Stephen Curry turned down a role in 'Space Jam 2'

SAM WEBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 25, 2019, 2:55PM
Updated 14 minutes ago

Some of the NBA's biggest stars are set for "Space Jam 2," the sequel to the 1996 comedy sports film starring Michael Jordan. One of those who will be missing? The league's most popular sharp-shooter, Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry.

According to an interview with The New York Times, Curry turned down a chance to appear alongside fellow NBA players like LeBron James due to "scheduling issues."

Coming off a harsh defeat in the NBA Finals which brought the Toronto Raptors their first title in franchise history, Curry told The Times the regular season was "the hardest one we've ever had in terms of keeping everything together."

Despite the tough season, Curry hasn't slowed down and continues to make his mark off both on and off the court. This summer, he's serving as executive producer of the new ABC game show "Holey Moley" and touring Asia with his sponsor, Under Armour.

If not Curry, who will be in the movie?

According to Shams Charania, a reporter for sports news website The Athletic, NBA players set to join James include Warriors' Klay Thompson, Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard and Lakers' Anthony Davis.

