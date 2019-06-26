Maria Carrillo grad Andrew Vaughn agrees to $7.2 million bonus with White Sox

Andrew Vaughn has the big bucks. Now he can get himself ready for the big leagues.

Vaughn, the Maria Carrillo High grad who was the No. 3 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft earlier this month, agreed to a $7.221 million signing bonus Wednesday, according to numerous reports.

The White Sox have yet to confirm the reports, so it is yet unknown where in the White Sox system Vaughn will begin his professional career.

Vaughn’s bonus set a White Sox franchise record for the largest bonus given to a draftee. It exceeded the $6.582 million bonus the Sox gave left-hander Carlos Rodon in 2014 after he, too, was the No. 3 pick overall.

Vaughn, a 6-foot, 215-pound first baseman, played three seasons at Cal, batting .374 with 15 home runs, 50 RBIs and 50 runs scored in his junior year after winning the Golden Spikes Award as the nation’s top amateur player as a sophomore. In 2019, he led Cal to its first NCAA tournament bid since 2015.

Vaughn is a 2016 graduate of Maria Carrillo and is the highest drafted player in Cal history. Vaughn is the highest draft pick ever from Sonoma County, surpassing current Chicago Cubs pitcher Brandon Morrow, the Rancho Cotate grad who was selected No. 5 overall in 2006, also out of Cal.