Focus on 49ers: Secondary returns, but will it be better?

This article is part of a series leading up to the start of 49ers training camp, which opens July 26. Grant Cohn will address 10 topics that will be telltale signs for the team’s success not only going into camp, but once the season begins. The topics covered so far in this series:

SANTA CLARA — Why did the 49ers bring back the worst secondary in the NFL?

It wasn’t just bad in 2018. It was historically bad. The 49ers intercepted only two passes — a new single-season low for an NFL defense. They also gave up 35 touchdown catches (second-most in the NFL), and broke up just 39 pass attempts — by far the fewest in the league.

After such futility, most franchises would scrap their secondary and find new players.

Not the 49ers.

The biggest addition they made to their secondary was veteran cornerback Jason Verrett, who has missed 43 games due to injury the past three seasons. The 49ers signed him to a one-year deal. He might not even make the final roster.

And yet, despite not making any major changes, the 49ers feel confident their secondary will play well next season. Here is their thought process:

1. A new-and-improved pass rush will help the secondary.

The 49ers believe their defensive backs were only part of a bigger issue with their pass defense.

The bigger issue, according to the 49ers, was their pass rush. It produced only 37 sacks last season — tied for eighth fewest in the NFL. The primary edge rushers were Cassius Marsh and Ronald Blair, each of whom finished the season with just 5.5 sacks.

Next season, the 49ers’ edge rushers will be Dee Ford and Nick Bosa.

The 49ers traded a 2020 second-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Ford, then gave him a five-year, $85.5 million contract extension. Big investment. He recorded 13 sacks last season.

The 49ers also spent their first-round pick this year on Bosa, who recorded 17.5 sacks in 29 games at Ohio State. Another big investment.

“Rush and coverage always work together,” Richard Sherman said during OTAs. “The best years I’ve had in this league, we’ve had a rush that substantially affected the quarterback on a daily basis. They made him uncomfortable. They didn’t allow him to step into his throws, didn’t allow him to feel comfortable in the pocket.

“Anytime you have linemen in your face, you never feel you can step through your throws like you want to, the coordinator doesn’t feel as comfortable calling the deep-developing routes and the deep shots that guys were able to call last year. It all helps each other.”

2. Richard Sherman will be better than last season.

In 2018, quarterbacks rarely threw in Sherman’s direction out of respect for what he used to be: one of the greatest cornerbacks of his generation.

But Sherman was coming off a torn Achilles. He wasn’t who he used to be. When quarterbacks threw at him, they had success. Their quarterback rating was 106.6.

“He wasn’t healthy,” said 49ers defensive backs coach Joe Woods, whom the team hired this offseason. “It was obvious to me on tape. He was limping, dragging his leg. He’s closer to being 100 percent right now compared to where he was at last year. I feel like he’ll be more of the Richard Sherman that you guys are used to seeing.”

Meaning quarterbacks may not have as much success targeting Sherman next season when they target him.