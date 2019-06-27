Giants fall to Rockies despite Pablo Sandoval's power display

SAN FRANCISCO — Every time Giants pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith take the mound, their uncertain futures with the franchise become a hot topic of conversation.

With strong performances on Tuesday night against Colorado, Bumgarner and Smith boosted their respective trade values and reminded Giants fans what the club will miss if each player is dealt this summer.

In Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Rockies, another player who might be on the move in the next month showcased his abilities, but it’s not as clear whether Pablo Sandoval will find himself in the heat of a playoff race this fall.

In a 2-for-4 showing that included a double and home run, Sandoval proved once again he’s the most dangerous hitter on the Giants roster, even if he isn’t playing on an everyday basis.

“We’re keeping him rested, I think that’s helping,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’s throwing out at-bat after at-bat and he’s a good hitter basically is what it is. Those guys get in a really good area as far as timing and rhythm and they’re going to do some damage.”

Sandoval is a team leader in several offensive categories, but as the Giants have learned, it takes more than one hot hitter to win most games, including the one they played Wednesday.

For the second consecutive start, Jeff Samardzija allowed four runs in the third inning as he battled command issues that left him frustrated with his performance.

Armed with a 2-0 lead, Samardzija allowed a leadoff walk to catcher Tony Wolters, a one-out single to shortstop Garrett Hanson and another walk to right fielder Charlie Blackmon. With top Rockies slugger Nolan Arenado standing on deck, Samardzija surrendered a go-ahead home run to center fielder David Dahl who became the first Rockies player to ever hit a grand slam in San Francisco.

“Frustrating is a great way to put it,” Samardzija said. “Felt good out there, felt like we had all of our pitches, a good slider and then just walks, we’ve talked about it before, they always come back to haunt you.”

Dahl’s 398-foot shot landed in the first row of the left center field bleachers and gave the Rockies a lead they held onto the rest of the day. Samardzija became the sixth different Giants pitcher to give up a grand slam this season as no club has allowed more (6) than San Francisco in 2019.

“Usually when you’re throwing up zeroes and then they get crooked numbers, if they’re getting hits or you’re walking guys, it’s when you’re in the stretch,” Samardzija said. “It’s something we need to address here going forward and we will.”

After allowing another run to score in the fourth, Samardzija exited in the top of the sixth with the Giants trailing 5-3.

Despite keeping his ERA under 4.00 through his first 14 starts, Samardzija has allowed 10 earned runs in his past 11 innings. The veteran right-hander’s season ERA now sits at 4.52 as he’s allowed at least three earned runs in four consecutive appearances.

“It’s just staying away from the crooked number, the big inning,” Bochy said. “That’s what’s hurt him.”

Rockies starter German Marquez benefitted from Samardzija’s struggles as he overcame a rough first inning to earn the victory in a series-clinching finale.