After coasting so far, US faces toughest test yet at Women's World Cup

PARIS — For three weeks and 45 games, this Women’s World Cup has been a story in search of a theme, a plot in need of a twist.

There have been few heroes or villains and little surprise or drama. Even the tournament mascot has stopped showing up at games.

That will change Friday, when the host French play the defending champion Americans in a quarterfinal that will end more than the tournament for the loser.

“A chance to play the host nation in a World Cup, these are why you play all these friendlies. Or train on your own for hours and hours, grinding through the rest of it so you can get to these moments,” U.S. co-captain Megan Rapinoe said Thursday.

Added teammate Tobin Heath: “This is a game we’ve been looking forward to, I guess, our whole lives.”

But that’s just the start of the narrative.

France, whose women’s team has never finished better than fourth in a major international event, is bidding to become the first country to own the men’s and women’s World Cups at the same time. And they’re doing it at home.

Yet in this story they’re David, taking nothing more than a slingshot and a rock into a fight with a giant.

The U.S. women are the giant. They haven’t lost a game in this tournament since 2011, have played in the last two World Cup finals and have won the tournament three times. With the exception of a six-month spell in 2015, they’ve been ranked No. 1 in the world for more than a decade.

And like Goliath, the Americans sometimes come off as both cocky and confident, which could prove fatal.

Earlier in the tournament, U.S. defender Ali Krieger said she thought the U.S. had both the best- and second-best team in the World Cup, suggesting the U.S. substitutes would finish second. It was a belief several teammates echoed, and one that now has a prominent place on the French team’s bulletin board.

“If there’s one area I don’t really need to work on, it’s motivation,” French coach Corinne Diacre said through an interpreter.

Or confidence.

The U.S. has lost just one of its last 42 matches, but that was to France in a friendly last January. And France hasn’t lost to the U.S. in nearly three years, allowing just four goals in their last five meetings.

“We are aware of their strengths but they also have shortcomings,” French captain Amandine Henry said. “And we’re going to try to make the most of them.”

The U.S. is extremely good on set pieces, for example, but that’s also France’s strength. It beat Brazil in the round of 16 when Henry volleyed in Amel Majri’s curling free kick in overtime. In its opener with South Korea, defender Wendie Renard — at 6-foot-1, the tallest player in the tournament — headed in two goals.

Both teams are unbeaten and untied after four games, although France needed penalty kicks to beat Norway and Nigeria, and overtime to beat Brazil. The U.S. set a World Cup record with 18 goals scored — and none conceded — in its three group games and hasn’t trailed in the tournament, beating Spain in the round of 16 on two Rapinoe penalty kicks.