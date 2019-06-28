Diamondbacks hold off Giants 5-1

SAN FRANCISCO — Nick Ahmed hit a go-ahead home run leading off the fifth, Carson Kelly added a two-run shot in the seventh to help Alex Young win his major league debut, and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 on Thursday night.

Young (1-0), called up from Triple-A Reno to get his first shot, allowed two hits and one run, struck out five with one walk in five innings.

Christian Walker’s RBI groundout put Arizona ahead in the fourth.

Brandon Belt tied it leading off the bottom half with his 10th home run.

The Diamondbacks won for the fourth time in five games following a six-game skid, extending their winning streak at San Francisco to five.

Tyler Beede (1-3) allowed two runs on four hits in 5⅓ innings. The Giants had gone 5-1 in his starts this year before Thursday but he didn’t get support.

Young and Beede, who made his major league debut against the Diamondbacks on April 10, 2018, sometimes work out together during the offseason at Texas Christian University.

Arizona’s strong showing away from Chase Field continued with its eighth victory in the past 11 road games.

The Giants wasted Brandon Crawford’s one-out double in the fifth and did little else against Young and the D-backs’ bullpen. Aside from Belt’s homer and the double by Crawford, the lone other hit was a single from Donovan Solano in the sixth.

Special day

D-backs third baseman Eduardo Escobar wasn’t in the starting lineup after traveling to and from Miami to attend a ceremony for his sons Eduardo Jr., 11, and 8-year-old Raul receiving their green cards. Escobar entered in the sixth and delivered an RBI single in the ninth.

Trainer’s room

Giants: OF Steven Duggar will begin a rehab assignment from a lower back strain playing with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday if all continues to go well. Manager Bruce Bochy said Duggar will need to play enough games to “find his groove.”