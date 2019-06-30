Sharks gird for loss of Joe Pavelski in free agency

SAN JOSE — Joe Pavelski meets with the Dallas Stars, who seem ready to take the next step after nearly beating the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the second round of the playoffs.

Pavelski is then seen in Tampa Bay, looking comfortable as he talks with Lightning general manager Julien Brisebois and coach Jon Cooper, who, no doubt, want to find that missing ingredient after they were swept in the first round.

The possibility of Pavelski leaving San Jose for another franchise has been discussed for about a year, or right after July 1, 2018, when Logan Couture signed an eight-year contract extension and the Sharks captain went into the season without a new deal.

But it’s hitting home now.

The Sharks could begin the 2019-20 season without a No. 8 in their lineup for the first time since the start of the 2006-07 season, as it appears Sharks general manager Doug Wilson and Pavelski’s camp remain well apart in negotiations for a new deal, despite numerous meetings. The sense, as Kevin Kurz of the Athletic first reported Friday, is that Pavelski will sign with another team as soon as Monday, the first day of unrestricted free agency.

“Would you like to see it be closer? Yeah, but it just isn’t right now,” Dan Plante, Pavelski’s agent, told Bay Area News Group on Friday. “And so, you get that overwhelming feeling that it’s just not going to happen anymore. Doesn’t mean it’s not. Doug does some pretty magical things with his cap and all that. But from just a normal person looking at it, that’s the feeling you get, right?

“We’ll see. There’s still time. Never say never, that’s for sure.”

If Pavelski departs, the Sharks will miss a lot more than just the 355 goals and 406 assists he’s put up since he came into the NHL in Nov. 2006.

“He’s as important as (Joe Thornton) is to this group,” Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said May 23. “They drive the environment. They drive the messaging every day in here. From a coach’s perspective, those guys are invaluable people for us.”

With less than $15 million available at the moment in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly, and several roster spots still left to fill, simple math says it’ll be a challenge for the Sharks to keep Pavelski, their captain the last four years, without shedding more salary through another trade.

They still have to sign soon-to-be restricted free agents Timo Meier, Kevin Labanc and Dylan Gambrell. Even if Thornton signs a cheap $1-2 million, one-year deal, and Patrick Marleau comes back to San Jose under a similar contract, that may not be enough room under the $81.5 million salary cap to pay Pavelski fair market value. He made $6 million each of the last five seasons, and could receive offers from other teams that carry longer term and a higher average annual value, despite the fact he’ll turn 35 on July 11.

Pavelski’s been free to speak with other teams since June 23, although pending UFAs and teams are not allowed to talk specific contract numbers.

“Talk about being overwhelmed, just how many people have reached out to him, how many quality teams,” Plante said. “It’s nice to see, for them to recognize him and get a feel for what he’s looking for.