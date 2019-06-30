Warriors extend qualifying offer to key reserve Quinn Cook

In a move that shows their intrigue with a player they groomed through varying roles, the Warriors extended a $1.8 million qualifying offer to Quinn Cook on Saturday to make him a restricted free agent, league sources told Bay Area News Group. Yahoo Sports first reported the news.

With the move, the Warriors have three days to match or exceed any offer sheet that Cook receives from other teams once free agency begins on Sunday at 3 p.m.

It appears unclear what market demand Cook will attract after averaging 6.9 points on 46.5% shooting and 1.6 assists in 74 games last season with the Warriors. The Warriors like Cook’s playmaking, shooting and his professionalism amid 10 starts, an average of 14.3 minutes per game and eight healthy scratches. The Warriors still have questions, though, on Cook’s defense.

Therefore, the Warriors plan to explore other free-agency options in bolstering their backcourt. Since Cook is a restricted free agent, the Warriors would not run the risk of losing him to another team. Nonetheless, the Warriors hope they can re-sign Cook on a relatively inexpensive deal.

Cook, who went undrafted in 2015, faced roster cuts with Cleveland (2015), New Orleans (2016, 2017), Dallas (2017) and Atlanta (2017). Then, the Warriors signed Cook to a two-way contact shortly after training camp started for the 2017-18 season. Cook immediately impressed the Warriors with his readiness. When Stephen Curry missed a combined 18 games because of overlapping injuries to his knee and ankles, Cook averaged 14.6 points on 49.3% shooting and 3.9 assists as a starter. The Warriors then signed Cook on the team’s playoff roster because of his impressive play and because Omri Casspi had persistent issues with a sprained right ankle. The Warriors had also signed Cook for the 2018-19 season instead of playing in Santa Cruz as he did the previous season.

Cook’s statistical contributions dropped from 2017-18 to 2018-19 in points (9.5, 6.9), shooting percentage (48.4, 46.5), assists (2.7, 1.6 ) and minutes (22.4, 14.3). Still, Cook did not receive as much playing time partly because Curry played more games in 2018-19 (69) than he did in 2017-18 (51). The Warriors still remain encouraged with Cook’s professionalism and trajectory, two qualities that could be instrumental next season.

With Klay Thompson out for likely at least the first half of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee, Cook would likely have more playing time along with second-year guard Jacob Evans. Given the Warriors’ various questions marks with their bench, Cook’s steady presence and team-oriented approach could help establish a culture with the Warriors’ second unit. Cook also remains close with childhood friend Kevin Durant, who may consider it a bonus that Cook remains on the roster should he re-sign with the Warriors.