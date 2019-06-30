Warriors GM to make pitch to Kevin Durant to stay

Kevin Durant might leave the Warriors. He is giving them a chance to hear their sales pitch, though. Warriors general manager Bob Myers plans to meet with Durant and his representatives in New York at some point when free agency begins on Sunday at 3 p.m. according to the Athletic.

Durant reportedly plans to have meetings with the Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Even though Durant will hold those meetings, the setting is expected to be different than when he met with teams as a free agent in 2016. Then, Durant hosted meetings at a rented house in the Hamptons with the Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. Durant has since said he does not want any elaborate recruiting pitches. Instead, Durant simply wants to complete more research as he weighs his options.

It is not immediately clear if other members of the Warriors will be part of the team’s free-agent meeting with Durant. Three years ago, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, majority owner Joe Lacob and Myers met with Durant. As for this year, Myers appears to be the most appropriate member to meet with Durant for a number of reasons.

One, Myers can articulate the Warriors’ strategy on how the team will assemble its roster. Two, Myers is considered to have a strong relationship with Durant during both his successful and frustrating times with the Warriors. Durant has often credited Myers for his informal lunches and openness toward hearing his thoughts about his role. Myers has often defended Durant for the criticism he fielded since joining the Warriors in 2016, including his departure from Oklahoma City, his use of social media and his pending free agency. When Durant ruptured his right Achilles tendon against Toronto in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Myers appeared emotional and contrite about Durant in a postgame press conference. So much that Myers blamed himself unprompted for Durant’s injury, though those around the organization insist both the Warriors and Durant were collaborative with both internal and outside doctors.

The Warriors recently signed Myers to a multi-year extension. That reflects both their appreciation for his role in overseeing a roster that won three NBA titles in the past five years and their trust in him with helping the organization sustain its success. That starts with Myers meeting Durant when free agency begins.