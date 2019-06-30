Europe welcomes America's Pastime as Yankees throttle Red Sox in London

JAMES WAGNER
NEW YORK TIMES
June 29, 2019, 10:25PM
Updated 13 hours ago

LONDON — Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees’ superstar right fielder, is hard to miss: Listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, he is one of the largest players in baseball history.

Yet as he walked around the London Eye with his parents before the first major league game in Europe on Saturday, Judge was mostly anonymous. When he ran into a few people wearing Yankees hats, he said, they had no idea who he was.

“I’m Aaron,” he said he told them. “Great to meet you.”

Major League Baseball is trying hard to make a splash in a new soccer-loving market this weekend, leading off what it hopes will become a yearly event with the biggest rivalry in the sport, the Boston Red Sox versus the Yankees.

With a blend of British and American trappings, the first installment of the two-game series was a wild contest won by the Yankees, 17-13, on an unseasonably hot day in London.

At least the 59,659-person crowd at London Stadium was treated to an extreme version of contemporary baseball: a long game with a steady stream of pitchers and home runs.

The game featured 16 pitchers, 422 pitches and 37 hits. It lasted four hours, 42 minutes, starting with a 58-minute opening inning in which each team scored six runs. Neither starting pitcher, Rick Porcello or Masahiro Tanaka, completed the first inning.

The Yankees’ power-hitting offense took advantage of the Red Sox’ pitching, a new artificial turf that added jet fuel to ground balls and humid air that helped balls carry. Yankees outfielders Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Judge each smashed home runs, while Red Sox first baseman Michael Chavis added two.

Infielders D.J. LeMahieu and Luke Voit, who exited the game in the fifth inning with an abdomen injury sustained running the bases, each collected four hits. Even though the Yankees led by 11 runs at one point, the Red Sox had the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning.

“Beyond a Coors Field game,” LeMahieu said, referring to the high-scoring environment at the baseball stadium in high-altitude Denver. “It was like something I’ve never been a part of.”

For this series, MLB pulled out all the stops: The managers of both teams, Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Aaron Boone of the Yankees, watched the famed changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning; a reception for both teams was held at the Tower of London on Friday night; and the mascot race during Saturday’s game featured rocker Freddie Mercury, Winston Churchill, King Henry VIII and the Loch Ness Monster. (Mercury won, by the way.)

Before the game, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who is American, received gifts from both teams during their clubhouse visits and were on the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

The Yankees gave the royal couple a team cap and a baby-sized pinstriped jersey with their son’s name, Archie, on the back. Markle, who has been spotted wearing Yankees caps in the past, grinned, and Prince Harry joked that it was a better gift than what they received from the Red Sox.

“He said if we win he was going to let the baby wear the shirt,” Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius said. “So I hope he remembers that.”

Part of the charm of baseball is that no major league stadium is the same. MLB and local officials turned London Stadium into a baseball field in 23 days; the stadium was built for the 2012 Summer Olympics and is home to West Ham United, the English Premier League soccer club.

Players contended with a setting sun that cast shadows across the field early in the game, white seats in the stands that made the ball hard to see, an expansive foul territory on each side but little behind home plate, and a center-field wall that is 16 feet tall but only 385 feet from home plate — shorter than at any of the 30 major league stadiums in the United States and Canada. Not that the players needed the help: All the home runs hit on Saturday were no-doubt blasts.

“It felt like an exhibition, like a spectacle,” Yankees relief pitcher Adam Ottavino said, adding later: “There was a lot of stuff going on in between the innings. It just felt like a strange environment. We were trying to stay locked in on winning, and that was the only part of it that felt normal.”

If the players were tired or rusty from the travel or time difference, the hitters on both teams did not show it. Both teams’ training staffs advised their players to sleep as much as possible on the flight, to stay awake after landing Thursday morning and to go to sleep at a normal hour in London. Many used Thursday to explore London for the first time, often with their families.

The London Eye, Tower Bridge and Borough Market were popular spots to visit. Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts squeezed in a round of golf before visiting the market. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez admitted he was somewhat afraid of heights but easily handled the London Eye, a cantilevered observation wheel at the edge of the River Thames. Although MLB officials have said most of the tickets to the games were bought in the United Kingdom, the stands seemed to be filled with Americans on Saturday. And by the later innings, the stands thinned out. From the dugout, Boone looked out into the crowd.

“I thought, ‘Well, cricket takes like all weekend to play, right?’” he said. “I’m sure a lot of people are used to it and they saw a lot of obviously great hitters do some great things.”

