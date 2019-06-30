Europe welcomes America's Pastime as Yankees throttle Red Sox in London

LONDON — Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees’ superstar right fielder, is hard to miss: Listed at 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, he is one of the largest players in baseball history.

Yet as he walked around the London Eye with his parents before the first major league game in Europe on Saturday, Judge was mostly anonymous. When he ran into a few people wearing Yankees hats, he said, they had no idea who he was.

“I’m Aaron,” he said he told them. “Great to meet you.”

Major League Baseball is trying hard to make a splash in a new soccer-loving market this weekend, leading off what it hopes will become a yearly event with the biggest rivalry in the sport, the Boston Red Sox versus the Yankees.

With a blend of British and American trappings, the first installment of the two-game series was a wild contest won by the Yankees, 17-13, on an unseasonably hot day in London.

At least the 59,659-person crowd at London Stadium was treated to an extreme version of contemporary baseball: a long game with a steady stream of pitchers and home runs.

The game featured 16 pitchers, 422 pitches and 37 hits. It lasted four hours, 42 minutes, starting with a 58-minute opening inning in which each team scored six runs. Neither starting pitcher, Rick Porcello or Masahiro Tanaka, completed the first inning.

The Yankees’ power-hitting offense took advantage of the Red Sox’ pitching, a new artificial turf that added jet fuel to ground balls and humid air that helped balls carry. Yankees outfielders Aaron Hicks, Brett Gardner and Judge each smashed home runs, while Red Sox first baseman Michael Chavis added two.

Infielders D.J. LeMahieu and Luke Voit, who exited the game in the fifth inning with an abdomen injury sustained running the bases, each collected four hits. Even though the Yankees led by 11 runs at one point, the Red Sox had the tying run at the plate in the eighth inning.

“Beyond a Coors Field game,” LeMahieu said, referring to the high-scoring environment at the baseball stadium in high-altitude Denver. “It was like something I’ve never been a part of.”

For this series, MLB pulled out all the stops: The managers of both teams, Alex Cora of the Red Sox and Aaron Boone of the Yankees, watched the famed changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace on Friday morning; a reception for both teams was held at the Tower of London on Friday night; and the mascot race during Saturday’s game featured rocker Freddie Mercury, Winston Churchill, King Henry VIII and the Loch Ness Monster. (Mercury won, by the way.)

Before the game, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who is American, received gifts from both teams during their clubhouse visits and were on the field for the ceremonial first pitch.

The Yankees gave the royal couple a team cap and a baby-sized pinstriped jersey with their son’s name, Archie, on the back. Markle, who has been spotted wearing Yankees caps in the past, grinned, and Prince Harry joked that it was a better gift than what they received from the Red Sox.

“He said if we win he was going to let the baby wear the shirt,” Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius said. “So I hope he remembers that.”