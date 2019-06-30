Age just a number for Wimbledon’s veterans

What seemed landmark then seems quaint now. On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002, 31-year-old Pete Sampras solved 32-year-old Andre Agassi in a four-set U.S. Open final, and what outlandish ages. What longevity. What endurance. What wily elderliness!

What pups they were. Now comes a Wimbledon 17 years later in which almost everybody on the planet with a scintilla of the tennis chromosome agrees the men’s champion will come from one trio — 32-year-old Novak Djokovic, 37-year-old Roger Federer or 33-year-old Rafael Nadal. Atop that, an alluring question in the women’s bracket involves a No. 11 seed for whom Monday, tournament Day No. 1, will be her 13,792nd on Earth: 37 years, 9 months, 5 days.

You know the player.

“I would have said in January, if there was any Grand Slam she’s going to win, it would probably be Wimbledon,” 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert said of Serena Williams on an ESPN conference call.

When Agassi won the 2003 Australian Open at 32 years, 8 months, 28 days, he became the third-oldest male Grand Slam champion at the time. Now Federer and Nadal have combined to dock him to seventh, with Djokovic, freshly 32, figuring to help dock him more. When Sampras won that U.S. Open at 31 years, 27 days, it placed him fourth all-time. Now, he’s outside the top 10 and sinking as age becomes ever more a boon.

In 1999 and 2009, one male player in the top 25 topped 30 years. In 2019, it’s 12. The women’s top 25 features only three, but those include the defending Wimbledon champion (Angelique Kerber) and the queen of Open Era champions (Williams). Any Williams win from here would break the Grand Slam age record of 35 years, 4 months and 2 days, set at the 2017 Australian Open by … Williams.

As a result, this Wimbledon arrives as a test tube for a peculiar brand of pressure, one that seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe described on the same ESPN call as Evert: “Of course, as you get older, at least for me, I felt that was more pressure, because you realize the window is closing,” he said. “You don’t know how much longer you’re going to be doing it. So you end up feeling like, ‘Oh, I’d better do it now.’ ”

Or, as Agassi put it after winning that 2003 Australian Open: “Really overwhelmed with it because, like I’ve said so many times, as you get older, you sort of realize so quickly how these moments pass. You want to make the most of them.”

That’s a heap to hurl onto anybody who has played all of seven matches since January, as has Williams, but if an argument can be made for anybody doing just that, it would be Williams.

As Evert put it: “The prediction is so hard because we haven’t seen her play, and we haven’t seen her practice, and we don’t know what her frame of mind is. So, I mean, if you don’t know those three things, you don’t know anything except her past, which has always been — she’s always been a champion.”

Williams was last seen exiting the French Open in the third round before she told reporters Saturday at Wimbledon: “Yeah, I was just dealing with some bad injuries all year, and you know, so I just haven’t had enough match play, quite frankly. So I finally feel like I found some good results in Paris. I stayed there, saw some good doctors and, yeah, I’m feeling better … ”