Chapman puts on power display in 12-3 mashing of Angels

ANAHEIM — Matt Chapman sure knew how to celebrate the latest landmark day in his dynamite season for the Oakland Athletics.

Chapman hit a three-run homer, a triple and a three-run double on the day he was named to his first All-Star team, and the A’s beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-3 Sunday to take three of four from their AL West rivals.

Chapman racked up a career-high six RBIs starting with his 21st homer in the fifth inning, right around the moment his selection to the midseason showcase in Cleveland was announced.

“Probably just a coincidence, but it feels good,” Chapman said with a grin.

The slugger got two extra-base hits in the eighth. He led off the inning with a triple before clearing the bases with his double after two errors by the Angels prolonged the A’s seven-run rally.

By the time he was done demolishing the Angels, the 26-year-old product of Orange County’s El Toro High School and Cal State Fullerton had no doubters left in his hometown crowd.

“It means a lot,” Chapman said of his All-Star berth. “As a little kid, I was growing up watching the Home Run Derby and watching those All-Star games, and it was an exciting time. Dreaming of being a pro baseball player, and then dreaming of making an All-Star game and a World Series, those are the top three right there. To be able to accomplish that, it feels great.”

Chapman began the day tied for the AL lead with 42 extra-base hits and tied with Colorado’s Nolan Arenado — his former El Toro High teammate — for the major league lead in homers among third basemen. He has reached base in 17 consecutive games after homering against the Angels for the second straight day, giving him 21 this season.

Shohei Ohtani hit two homers, but Los Angeles wrapped up its final homestand before the All-Star break by losing three straight at home to a team it is chasing in the division standings.

The Angels dropped back below .500 after getting a season-high two games above the mark Thursday, and first-year manager Brad Ausmus vocalized his disappointment after his club was outscored 23-5 in three losses to Oakland.

“Any of us that put the uniform on, we’ve got to do a better job,” Ausmus said. “Today was just like a slow, painful death. It just kept spiraling.”

Chris Bassitt (5-3) pitched five-hit ball into the sixth inning for Oakland.

Road warriors

Ramon Laureano drove in two runs for the A’s, who won five of six overall on their weeklong trip to St. Louis and Anaheim. Oakland also has won 17 of its last 22 road games overall.

“To come on this trip, know you’ve got a couple of tough places to play, and end up 5-1 on the trip, it’s a credit to these guys to keep grinding through,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

Trainer’s room

Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty went on the 10-day injured list after spraining his right knee Saturday night while sliding into second. Oakland recalled INF Franklin Barreto, who started at second. ... OF Khris Davis didn’t start for the third straight game after getting hit on the hand with a pitch Thursday.