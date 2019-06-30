Kevin Durant agrees to deal with Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant shook the NBA in the opening moments of free agency Sunday night, announcing his decision to leave the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets on Instagram to the beat of a track from the Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G.

For the Nets, who also struck a deal Sunday with Kyrie Irving, it was the splashiest combination of moves they could have made after spending years digging out from the depths of ill-advised personnel moves and searching for a slice of the spotlight in a city long dominated by the New York Knicks. For Durant, 30, it will be a fresh start with a new team — a budding relationship that will require patience from both sides.

Durant, a 10-time All-Star, will likely miss the 2019-2020 season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals three weeks ago. Achilles injuries are often debilitating for elite athletes, and there is no guarantee that Durant will make a full recovery. But he is a unique talent — perhaps the most versatile scorer on the planet — and the Nets are betting big.

The Nets had to beat out a deep field for Durant, who also strongly considered a pitch from the Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the Warriors’ attempts to re-sign him and the Knicks’ own interest. The Warriors were offering a five-year maximum contract valued at $221 million — the richest security Durant could have found in the wake of perhaps the most dreaded injury a basketball player could suffer — but he opted for a new challenge with the Nets anyway,

Nets officials had been aggressively pursuing deals with Durant and the veteran center DeAndre Jordan, one of Durant’s closest friends, in addition to their long-planned quest to sign Irving. The Nets had verbal commitments from all three players by night’s end Sunday, resulting in a dramatic turnaround just six years after the club had squandered three future first-round draft picks to Boston in a crippling and shortsighted trade in 2013 to acquire the veterans Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce from the Boston Celtics.

At the same time, it was a devastating start to free agency for the Knicks, who had figured to be in the running for Durant and Irving. After all, they had traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks in January in large part to create the type of financial flexibility they would need to sign a pair of superstars like Durant and Irving.

By Sunday, though, it was looking like more of the same for the Knicks: false hope and searing disappointment. Kemba Walker, another premier free agent, appeared to be closing in on a deal with the Celtics. The Knicks, meanwhile, had money to spend. Some of it will go to Julius Randle, a 24-year-old power forward who spent last season with the New Orleans Pelicans. He agreed to a three-year deal worth $63 million, according to one person familiar with the details.

Durant, the league’s Most Valuable Player with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2014, was considered one of the best — if not the best — players in the NBA before he suffered his injury against the Toronto Raptors on June 10. He underwent surgery on June 12.

His departure from Golden State marks the end of an era. And while the Warriors will be keeping much of their core intact — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, who appeared set to sign a new deal with the team — there is some uncertainty for the franchise moving forward.