Reports: Warriors to acquire Russell, trade Iguodala

The Warriors turned difficult news into an opportunity Sunday, agreeing to a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Nets guard D’Angelo Russell in exchange for superstar Kevin Durant. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news.

Sunday afternoon, once Durant announced his intention to leave the Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, reports surfaced that the Warriors were interested in Russell, a 2019 All-Star selection.

Russell will agree to a 4-year, $117 million maximum contract with the Warriors, Wojnarowski reported.

With Klay Thompson back in the fold but injured, the Warriors had a backcourt opening that Russell will fill, at least in the short term.

There will certainly be questions about Russell’s fit on the team once Thompson returns from his ACL injury.

Wojnarowski reports that the Warriors will have to make more room under the salary cap in order to bring Russell in, so this could be the beginning of several moves.

Late Sunday night, ESPN reported the Warriors are trading veteran Andre Iguodala to the Memphis Grizzlies in a deal involing draft picks. Iguodala is on the final year of his contract that would have paid him $17.2 million.

Although the Warriors value Iguodala for his playmaking, defense and smarts, the Warriors felt the need to trade one of their valued players to unload salary. With Durant leaving for the Nets, the Warriors had also completed a sign-and-with Brooklyn that landed them Russell. That gives the Warriors some backcourt depth to complement Steph Curry and account for Klay Thompson expecting to miss at least half of next season with a torn ACL in his left knee.

In a wide-ranging interview with Bay Area News Group last week to promote his recently released memoir, Iguodala recognized the uncertain landscape ahead.

“I’m confident I’ll be back. If not, there are no hard feelings,” Iguodala said. “You want nothing but the best, especially with the way I feel with Steph. Wherever Steph is at, I want him to do well. You know how I feel about Steph.”