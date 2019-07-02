Barber: Andre Iguodala defined the Warriors

He changed the Warriors when he got here, and he’ll change them by leaving. He helped bring championships to the Bay. Now he’ll be in a strange new uniform. Not Kevin Durant. I’m talking about Andre Iguodala.

Durant is easily the more important player, both to the Warriors and to the landscape of the NBA. But Iguodala’s trade to Memphis is the bigger reminder that the Warriors are changing in a way that is dramatic and fundamental, and that they’ll never be the same again.

Durant’s departure is melancholy, don’t get me wrong. He elevated the Warriors to superteam status, provided them with a scoring threat even more unstoppable than the considerable weapons they already had. And he was a joy to watch on the court. He really was. His smooth stroke looked effortless, and I appreciated it more knowing how hard he worked to get there. The things he could do with a basketball in his hands were nearly unquantifiable.

We were lucky to have him around for three seasons, and I hope he’s remembered fondly here.

But let’s be honest. Durant always felt like a little like an alien visitor, sent to amaze us and to teach us something about the game. And to leave just when we were getting used to him.

In a practical sense, it was about the successive short-term contracts he signed with the Warriors, the ones with final-year player options that kept him untethered to the organization. But it was also a product of history. The Warriors were the NBA’s best team before Durant arrived, with established heroes. They had a discernible style of play on both offense and defense, and he didn’t necessarily fit it well. He was good enough to exist outside of the system, or at least at its periphery.

And it was about Durant’s psyche, too. He’s a complicated man, and I don’t presume to know his full thought process in choosing to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. But he seems like a searcher and, in some ways, an introvert. I’m guessing he feels true affection for the players and coaches he teamed with in Oakland, but did it ever feel like family for him?

Compared to Durant’s separation, trading Iguodala to Memphis is a middle-tier move. Iguodala was very good in the 2019 playoffs, as you would expect. But he is 35 years old, and his minutes and points declined nearly every year he was with Golden State. (The only exception came when his scoring increased by .6 points per game between 2015-16 and 2016-17.)

Who knows how many more seasons Iguodala will play, or how many games and minutes he might have spent on the new court in San Francisco in 2019-20? You can reasonably question how much the Warriors are paying D’Angelo Russell, whose trade from Brooklyn is financially interlocked with the Iguodala deal. But in terms of the talent swap, unloading an aging contributor to free up space for a rising young scorer is a win. Give the Warriors credit for not being afraid to shake things up.

But make no mistake, this is the end of the Warriors as we know them. And it’s the Iguodala trade, not Durant’s free agency, that proves it.