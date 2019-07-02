Barber: Andre Iguodala defined the Warriors

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2019, 7:49PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

He changed the Warriors when he got here, and he’ll change them by leaving. He helped bring championships to the Bay. Now he’ll be in a strange new uniform. Not Kevin Durant. I’m talking about Andre Iguodala.

Durant is easily the more important player, both to the Warriors and to the landscape of the NBA. But Iguodala’s trade to Memphis is the bigger reminder that the Warriors are changing in a way that is dramatic and fundamental, and that they’ll never be the same again.

Durant’s departure is melancholy, don’t get me wrong. He elevated the Warriors to superteam status, provided them with a scoring threat even more unstoppable than the considerable weapons they already had. And he was a joy to watch on the court. He really was. His smooth stroke looked effortless, and I appreciated it more knowing how hard he worked to get there. The things he could do with a basketball in his hands were nearly unquantifiable.

We were lucky to have him around for three seasons, and I hope he’s remembered fondly here.

But let’s be honest. Durant always felt like a little like an alien visitor, sent to amaze us and to teach us something about the game. And to leave just when we were getting used to him.

In a practical sense, it was about the successive short-term contracts he signed with the Warriors, the ones with final-year player options that kept him untethered to the organization. But it was also a product of history. The Warriors were the NBA’s best team before Durant arrived, with established heroes. They had a discernible style of play on both offense and defense, and he didn’t necessarily fit it well. He was good enough to exist outside of the system, or at least at its periphery.

And it was about Durant’s psyche, too. He’s a complicated man, and I don’t presume to know his full thought process in choosing to sign with the Brooklyn Nets. But he seems like a searcher and, in some ways, an introvert. I’m guessing he feels true affection for the players and coaches he teamed with in Oakland, but did it ever feel like family for him?

Compared to Durant’s separation, trading Iguodala to Memphis is a middle-tier move. Iguodala was very good in the 2019 playoffs, as you would expect. But he is 35 years old, and his minutes and points declined nearly every year he was with Golden State. (The only exception came when his scoring increased by .6 points per game between 2015-16 and 2016-17.)

Who knows how many more seasons Iguodala will play, or how many games and minutes he might have spent on the new court in San Francisco in 2019-20? You can reasonably question how much the Warriors are paying D’Angelo Russell, whose trade from Brooklyn is financially interlocked with the Iguodala deal. But in terms of the talent swap, unloading an aging contributor to free up space for a rising young scorer is a win. Give the Warriors credit for not being afraid to shake things up.

But make no mistake, this is the end of the Warriors as we know them. And it’s the Iguodala trade, not Durant’s free agency, that proves it.

Iguodala’s arrival in July of 2013 signaled a turning point for the franchise. He came in a complicated three-team trade, but he had lobbied for it. Iguodala was a coveted veteran, and he wanted to come to Oakland. He wanted to play for the Warriors. This was a new concept for a place that had previously been viewed by NBA players as a backwater.

Iguodala immediately boosted the Warriors’ credibility along with their capabilities. And then he became the Perfect Warrior.

He was never the best Warrior, not on a team that included Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. But his skilled passing, exceptional perimeter defense and ability to run the floor more or less defined the skillset Steve Kerr valued. True, Iguodala was never a great shooter, that other Warriors hallmark. But they didn’t need that. They needed everything else.

What really made Iguodala perfect for Golden State were his smarts on the court.

Kerr talked a lot about Iguodala’s “basketball IQ.” You hear that phrase a lot these days, and it’s never clear what it means, because it could conjure something different to everyone who uses it. When I watched Iguodala play, and especially if I isolated him on rewinds, what I saw was a player who almost always made the right decision.

It wasn’t 100%. No basketball player is perfect. But with a few exceptions, Iguodala would throw the bounce pass when that was the correct thing to do, or lob the ball high to a post player when that made the most sense, or zip a bullet pass to the right cutter. If he dribbled into traffic, and then continued to the hoop, or pump-faked and shot, or kicked it out to an open teammate, it always looked like the appropriate response. Same on defense. When Iguodala crowded into his man or left him for an open shooter, it rarely ended up looking like a mistake.

No wonder Kerr loved him. Iguodala was the right Warrior at the right time. His trade is an indication that we’re looking at different Warriors, and a different time.

This team moves forward as a mystery. We know Curry will continue to be a great player. We have reason to believe Thompson will return toward the end of the next regular season, and basketball players have a pretty good success rate after ACL surgery. What do we know beyond that? Not much.

There is no certainty that Russell (assuming the Warriors don’t flip him in another trade) and the other new players to follow will be able to play in the style of the guys who went to five consecutive NBA Finals. It isn’t even clear that Ron Adams, architect of the Warriors’ defensive scheme, will be back. The team granted the Lakers permission to interview Adams.

In other words, the system that has defined the Warriors for five years is in flux. You can tell, because the man who defined that system on the court — Andre Iguodala — is somewhere far away.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine