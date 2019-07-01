Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dead at 27

ARLINGTON, Texas — A dozen or so Los Angeles Angels players and a few broadcasters were on the 3 p.m. bus about to depart the Hilton hotel in Southlake, Texas, for Globe Life Park on Monday when traveling secretary Tom Taylor delivered the devastating news.

Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room about 40 minutes earlier, only hours before the opener of a four-game series with the Texas Rangers and three days before the 27-year-old left-hander was scheduled to make his next start.

“I’m in utter shock and disbelief,” general manager Billy Eppler, fighting back tears, said Monday evening. “It’s just a very tragic day for the Angels, a tragic day for his wife, Carli, his mother Debbie (and for) Carli’s mom. Just a tragic day for everybody because this young man touched a lot of people’s lives, and you’re going to start to see the impact he’s had on people in the coming days.”

Skaggs was a Santa Monica High graduate whose mother taught and coached softball at the school. He and Carli were married in December. The couple did not have children.

Monday night’s game was postponed until August. The Angels coaches, including manager Brad Ausmus, and the handful of players who were at the stadium early quickly departed for the team’s hotel, located about 20 minutes north of the ballpark. Grief counselors were made available to team personnel.

The Southlake Police Department issued a statement saying, “This afternoon at 2:18 p.m. the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The release went on to say that “at this time, no foul play is suspected and the investigation is ongoing.” A Police Department spokesperson said “suicide is not suspected.”

Players were not available to be interviewed, but several expressed shock and grief on social media.

FS West commentator Mark Gubicza, a former Angels pitcher who developed a close relationship with Skaggs, was still trying to process the news after delivering an on-air tribute to Skaggs on Monday night.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Gubicza said. “It hasn’t begun to sink in. It doesn’t seem real. He’s like my little son. God, I can’t think about it, really.”

Skaggs was one of the most popular players in the clubhouse, a player who loved talking about his two favorite teams — the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Vikings — and who reveled in team activities like the dress-up day the Angels had for their Sunday night flight to Texas, when they all donned Western-themed attire.

“I saw him on the plane with his cowboy gear on, he was just Tyler being Tyler with his smile,” Gubicza said. “He was laughing, joking around. He’s a funny dude. He’s a baby. He’s a kid. It’s devastating for these guys, because they did everything together. Hugging (Mike Trout), he almost broke my ribs.”

Skaggs had been one of the Angels’ most reliable pitchers this season, going 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 79 2/3 innings across 15 starts. He was 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA during a seven-year career that was interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2014 and several other injuries.