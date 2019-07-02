Klay Thompson agrees to five-year deal to stay with Warriors

July 1, 2019, 6:01PM
After two big losses in the departures of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors got one big player back when Klay Thompson announced Monday he is staying put.

Thompson announced his decision on his Instagram account, using a clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” with the line “I’m not leavin!’” Thompson used the hashtag “Warrior4life” and added, “there was never a doubt.” Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence, said later his client will sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends.

Thompson was scheduled for surgery last week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Lawrence have said whether it has been done.

Also on Monday, the Warriors kept potential free agent Kevon Looney around with a three-year, $15 million deal, while Jordan Bell went to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who signed him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal.

The Wolves also helped complete the sign and trade between the Warriors and the Nets for D’Angelo Russell, reportedly taking Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham — two players the Warriors had received in the Russell deal — along with getting an unspecified amount of cash from Golden State.

But the big news was that Thompson is coming back, not that there was much doubt of that.

Along with Splash Brother Stephen Curry, Thompson is part of one of the most dangerous backcourts in the NBA, given their accuracy from 3-point range that extends well beyond the line. He has been durable, too, never missing a postseason game before sitting out Game 3 of this year’s finals because of a strained left hamstring.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said last week he planned to sit down with Thompson before the start of free agency Sunday, when Golden State saw Durant depart for the Brooklyn Nets.

Being part of the Warriors’ dynasty — five straight NBA Finals berths and three championships in four years from 2015-18 — appeals to Thompson. He has cherished his role alongside more notable superstars like Curry and Durant, content staying under the radar.

“It’s hard to walk away from something, you were here when it started and yeah, you just want to stay on the train as long as you can,” Thompson said last year.

One of the most dynamic shooters in the league, Thompson also is a top defender who often draws the assignment of an opponent’s star player.

Golden State now will have Thompson and Curry locked up for the long haul, which will mean so much for the franchise as it moves into new Chase Center in San Francisco next season. Curry received a $201 million, five-year contract last July.

Meanwhile, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is showing his appreciation for Durant by promising that no other player will wear jersey No. 35 as long as he is team chairman.

Lacob released a statement Monday thanking Durant, the two-time NBA Finals MVP who helped the Warriors win back-to-back championships in 2017 and ’18 before his postseason was shortened by injury this year. Durant on Sunday announced he would be signing a contract to join the Brooklyn Nets.

He is expected to miss all of next season while he recovers from surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon suffered in Game 5 of the finals, which Golden State lost in six games to the Toronto Raptors.

“Today, as he starts a new chapter in his incredible career, we thank KD for all of his contributions, for being an integral part to one of the most prolific runs in NBA history and wish him well as he continues his Hall of Fame journey,” Lacob said. “As long as I am Co-Chairman of this team, no player will ever wear (No.) 35 for the Warriors again.”

Reports that Durant wasn’t particularly happy with the Warriors continue to surface. Of the strained moments Durant appeared to experience in the Bay Area, a source close to him told The Undefeated that it “showed a lack of respect for one of the greatest players to put that uniform on, and the fact that he took all that abuse and still put his career on the line to help them win.”

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, a former teammate of Durant’s in Oklahoma City, told the website that the Warriors “were taking him for granted.” Perkins said that, because of that ongoing dynamic, Durant had “one foot out the door” this past season.

In his statement Monday, Lacob referred to Durant’s individual and team success with Golden State, and the owner called him “a transformative NBA player and one of the best to ever play the game.”

Elsewhere in the NBA, Jimmy Butler finally has a new home in Miami, and the wait continues for Kawhi Leonard.

There’s still doubt about Leonard’s next stop. The first 24 hours of free agency have come and gone without a peep from the NBA Finals MVP, who is expected to meet with the Toronto Raptors — the team he led to this past season’s NBA title — as early as Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers also appear to remain squarely in the race to land him to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

