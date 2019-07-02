Klay Thompson agrees to five-year deal to stay with Warriors

After two big losses in the departures of Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala, the Warriors got one big player back when Klay Thompson announced Monday he is staying put.

Thompson announced his decision on his Instagram account, using a clip of Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “The Wolf of Wall Street” with the line “I’m not leavin!’” Thompson used the hashtag “Warrior4life” and added, “there was never a doubt.” Thompson’s agent, Greg Lawrence, said later his client will sign a five-year max contract for $190 million when the NBA free agent moratorium period ends.

Thompson was scheduled for surgery last week for a torn ACL in his left knee after he was injured during a Game 6 loss to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals. Neither the Warriors nor Lawrence have said whether it has been done.

Also on Monday, the Warriors kept potential free agent Kevon Looney around with a three-year, $15 million deal, while Jordan Bell went to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who signed him to a one-year, $1.6 million deal.

The Wolves also helped complete the sign and trade between the Warriors and the Nets for D’Angelo Russell, reportedly taking Shabazz Napier and Treveon Graham — two players the Warriors had received in the Russell deal — along with getting an unspecified amount of cash from Golden State.

But the big news was that Thompson is coming back, not that there was much doubt of that.

Along with Splash Brother Stephen Curry, Thompson is part of one of the most dangerous backcourts in the NBA, given their accuracy from 3-point range that extends well beyond the line. He has been durable, too, never missing a postseason game before sitting out Game 3 of this year’s finals because of a strained left hamstring.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers said last week he planned to sit down with Thompson before the start of free agency Sunday, when Golden State saw Durant depart for the Brooklyn Nets.

Being part of the Warriors’ dynasty — five straight NBA Finals berths and three championships in four years from 2015-18 — appeals to Thompson. He has cherished his role alongside more notable superstars like Curry and Durant, content staying under the radar.

“It’s hard to walk away from something, you were here when it started and yeah, you just want to stay on the train as long as you can,” Thompson said last year.

One of the most dynamic shooters in the league, Thompson also is a top defender who often draws the assignment of an opponent’s star player.

Golden State now will have Thompson and Curry locked up for the long haul, which will mean so much for the franchise as it moves into new Chase Center in San Francisco next season. Curry received a $201 million, five-year contract last July.

Meanwhile, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is showing his appreciation for Durant by promising that no other player will wear jersey No. 35 as long as he is team chairman.

Lacob released a statement Monday thanking Durant, the two-time NBA Finals MVP who helped the Warriors win back-to-back championships in 2017 and ’18 before his postseason was shortened by injury this year. Durant on Sunday announced he would be signing a contract to join the Brooklyn Nets.