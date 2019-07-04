Can 49ers' offensive line make progress in 2019?

SANTA CLARA — When Bill Walsh was alive, he often said the quarterback defines the limit of an offense, determines how good it can be.

Last season, the 49ers lost their starting quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, to a torn ACL during the third game of the season. His absence was a major reason the 49ers won just four games in 2018, and his performance this season largely will determine if the 49ers make the playoffs — simply because he’s the starting quarterback.

But Garoppolo won’t perform well if his offensive line doesn’t protect him. He needs help, especially during his first season back from a major leg injury. Pass protection will define Garoppolo’s limit and the limit of the 49ers’ offense this season.

The 49ers believe they have a good offensive line. It’s the 10th-most expensive one in the NFL, with all five starters under contract through 2021. But it struggles in pass protection. Last season, the 49ers gave up 48 sacks (ninth most in the NFL) and 125 quarterback hits (second most). The strength of the line is run blocking, which doesn’t help Garoppolo.

Here’s what each starting offensive lineman has to prove heading into training camp:

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey

McGlinchey has to prove he’s not a turnstile.

He already has proven he’s a terrific run-blocker. The 49ers took McGlinchey with the ninth pick in the 2018 draft specifically to replace Trent Brown, who didn’t fit the 49ers’ outside-zone blocking scheme. They traded him to the New England Patriots a day after drafting McGlinchey.

When Brown was the 49ers’ right tackle in 2017, they averaged just 3.1 yards per carry running behind him around the right end. With McGlinchey at right tackle in 2018, the 49ers averaged a whopping 5.34 yards per carry around the right end.

But McGlinchey gave up 12 sacks in 16 games. A turnstile. With the Patriots, Brown allowed just four sacks in 19 games, counting the playoffs and the Super Bowl, which the Patriots won.

Now, Brown is an Oakland Raider, and the highest-paid offensive lineman of all time. A man at the peak of his craft. Meanwhile, McGlinchey is a young player who needs to make a big leap forward.

“Overall strength (was an issue),” McGlinchey said during minicamp. “It’s just about being a little bit more physical in pass protection, being the controller in pass protection.”

McGlinchey believes he will improve.

“I’m coming into a situation where I have a full grasp of what’s going on with the offense and what’s being told to you and how you’re being coached and all the calls that need to be made and the defenses in front of you,” McGlinchey said. “Having a whole year under my belt makes things a lot easier.”

Right guard Mike Person

Person has to prove he’s not a one-year wonder.

He was supposed to be the backup center last season, and Joshua Garnett was supposed to be the starting right guard. Garnett is a former first-round pick. Person is a former seventh-round pick who had never started a game at guard entering last season.

But Garnett injured his foot Week 1. This injury kept him out until Week 4. When he finally returned, he didn’t get his starting job. Person had taken it.