Four key starters 49ers need healthy this season

SANTA CLARA — Privately, the 49ers feel they’re an elite team.

They believe they have the talent and depth to beat any team they play for the first time since Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch joined the organization in 2017. This belief is why they drafted a punter in the fourth round this year. They felt other rookies would struggle to make their final roster because it’s vastly improved.

Anything less than a playoff appearance would be a major disappointment for the 49ers.

And yet, despite all the talent and depth they have acquired since 2017, their success next season may depend on just four key starters coming off catastrophic leg injuries: running back Jerick McKinnon (torn ACL), cornerback Jason Verrett (torn Achilles), linebacker Kwon Alexander, (torn ACL) and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (torn ACL).

The 49ers need all four of them to compete at the highest level. Here are the questions each player faces heading into training camp:

1. Will McKinnon be the starter when he returns?

McKinnon wasn’t a full-time starter when he played for the Minnesota Vikings the first-four years of his career. He was a change-of-pace back. Never rushed for more than 570 yards in a season. Then, in 2018, the 49ers gave him a four-year, $30 million contract to be their starter.

McKinnon is relatively small — 5’9”, 205 pounds — so he spent the 2018 offseason bulking up and preparing his body for the increased workload. As he prepared, he tore his ACL just before the regular season. Now, he may never regain the speed and quickness that made him appealing to the 49ers. And he may lose his starting job.

This offseason, the 49ers signed running back Tevin Coleman, who started 14 games for the Atlanta Falcons in 2018. He also played for Shanahan in 2015 and 2016 when Shanahan was the Falcons offensive coordinator.

The 49ers have another starting running back in case McKinnon doesn’t fully recover although, like McKinnnon, Coleman is relatively small for the position.

“This is the business part, and I’m confident in what I can do,” McKinnon said during OTAs. “People can speculate and have their own opinions, but no one has been here rehabbing with me, so they don’t know what I’ve been doing.”

McKinnon spent all of OTAs and minicamp rehabbing. The 49ers hope he’ll be ready for training camp. But, once he returns, he’ll have to compete for playing time with three other running backs: Matt Breida, Raheem Mostert and Coleman.

Despite their many running backs, the 49ers will not be as dynamic if McKinnon can’t play the way he used to.

2. Will Verrett stay healthy long enough to make the final roster?

One of the 49ers’ biggest weaknesses last season was cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who intercepted no passes, broke up only four and allowed a whopping seven touchdown catches in just 14 games. He dragged down the entire defense.

To improve the secondary, the 49ers signed veteran Jason Verrett, a former first-round pick who spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers.

“He’s going to compete at corner,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said during OTAs. “When Verrett is healthy, he’s one of the top 20 corners in all of football. I mean, the guy is special.”