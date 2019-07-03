Warriors' Klay Thompson will miss newspaper-themed shoe launch in Oakland after knee surgery

JON BECKER
MERCURY NEWS
July 3, 2019, 10:09AM
July 3, 2019, 10:09AM

Breaking news will get in the way of Klay Thompson’s new newspaper-inspired shoes as the Warriors star has undergone knee surgery and miss the launch of his special edition, East Bay Times-themed KT4 shoes on Sunday.

Thompson had surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles for his torn left ACL suffered in Game 6 of the NBA Finals nearly three weeks ago.

Thompson and the Anta shoe company turned his love of newspapers into a unique shoe featuring newspaper clippings from the East Bay Times, which will first released Sunday at 11 a.m. at Oaklandish’s Broadway location. The Warriors’ five-time All-Star was originally scheduled to be at his shoe release, but will now be recuperating in L.A.

Nonetheless, Thompson and Anta have partnered with the Bay Area News Group to produce an article of faith, if you will, at his shoe launch — 150 pairs of the KT4’s will be sold at Oaklandish at a discount of $179.99, which will include a one-year subscription to any of the Bay Area News Group papers (East Bay Times, Mercury News or Marin Independent Journal).

How exclusive of a deal is it? These will be the only shoes sold in the United States as the remaining 10,000 pairs of limited edition KT4’s will only be available in China and carry a retail price of $390.

Thompson, who agreed to a max contract of five years and $190 million with the Warriors on Monday, is expected to miss at least half of next season while recovering from his surgery. After that, look for him to be leaving a paper trail on courts around the NBA when he wears his new “East Bay Times” shoes.

For more information on Thompson’s shoe launch/newspaper subscription deal, go to klayoffer.com/shoe-release.

